Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the exterior wall systems market is predicted to reach a value of $194.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global exterior wall systems market size is expected to reach $292.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.74%. The growing demand for green buildings is contributing to the growth of the exterior wall systems global market.

Key Trends In The Exterior Wall Systems Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the exterior wall systems market. Companies in the market are launching new, innovative products. For example, in March 2021, DuPont, a chemical company based in the United States, introduced the new DuPontTM Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) film for laminating exterior wall and roofing panels. Similarly, in February 2019, DuPont announced the launch of DuPont Tyvek DrainVent Rainscreen to provide advanced protection against moisture damage in exterior wall systems.

Overview Of The Exterior Wall Systems Market

The exterior wall systems market consists of sales of exterior wall systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as an envelope to an outer wall of a building to protect the covered interior from the external environment. An exterior wall system is the main concept in building design and construction that creates a wrapper around the masonry structure to protect it from environmental influences.

Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Ventilated Fascade, Curtain Wall, Non-Ventilated Fascade

By Materials: Bricks And Stone, Metal Panels, Plaster Boards, Fiber Cement, Ceramic Tiles, EIFS, Glass Panels, High-Pressure Laminate boards, Fiberglass Panels, Wood Boards, Others (Vinyl)

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The exterior wall systems global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, Sika AG, Etex Group, Owens Corning, Evonik Industies AG, Holcim, USG Boral, DuPont, Fletcher Building, Egger Group, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Ltd, CRH, Cornerstone Building Brands

