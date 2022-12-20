Network with military logistics commanders & industry experts at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

The Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference is revered as the highest-level meeting for defence logistic leaders and supply chain managers

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to present the 8th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place on the 1 - 2 of March 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The importance of defence logistics as a capability in its own right continues to grow with the increasing prevalence of systematic multilateral cooperation between armed forces and the continual development of new technologies with exciting logistics application.

The conflict in Ukraine has reinforced the fundamental importance of logistics as the facilitator of tactical, operational, and strategic military capabilities. From ensuring the security of essential supplies to maintaining the frontline troops, this event will provide a forum to consider and respond the profound implications of the conflict on the region.

Through extensive research and consultation across the industry, Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2023 will continue to break the mould and create an event that will channel these developments and reflect the most pressing priorities of NATO allies and partners.

Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2023 will continue to break the mould and create a platform that will give you detailed knowledge and vision into the latest developments and reflect on the most pressing priorities of NATO allies and partners.

At this event you can expect:

• Keynote briefings from senior officers from Central and Eastern Europe

• A unique focus on defence logistics technology and joint force interoperability

• Expert analysis of the direct and indirect logistics implications of the conflict in Ukraine for NATO allies and partners in the region and beyond

• High level panel discussions featuring supply chain and procurement managers from the military as well as industry

• Military logistics equipment exhibition showcasing the latest technology

• Informal networking time factored in so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing regional logistic systems today

8th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

1 – 2 March 2023

Budapest, Hungary

