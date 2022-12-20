The full conference agenda has been released for the 16th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference

SAE Media Group reports: The Mobile Deployable Communications conference returns to London in January 2023 for its 16th year

LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to announce the return of the Mobile Deployable Communications conference for its 16th successful year, taking place on 25 – 26 January 2023 in London, UK.

The fast pace of modern warfare requires agile, highly adaptable forces capable of rapid movement whilst maintaining a consistent communication and situational awareness capability.

Interoperability is also becoming increasingly important to ensure seamless command and control within a multinational coalition, especially given the rising operational tempo across Europe.

The Mobile Deployable Communications conference is designed to bring together global leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest developments in communications technology.

Visit the website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2 to find out more about the conference.

The 16th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference will give delegates a unique opportunity to meet and network with senior military leaders and industry, and discover the latest communication technology to optimise battlefield C2.

Delegates interested attending will gain valuable insights from the strategic level down to the tactical and discover how interoperability is becoming increasingly important to ensure seamless command and control within a multinational coalition.

This conference will cover the importance of efficient and clear communications and how you can achieve operational success.

Download the brochure at http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2 and view the full agenda and key topics discussed

Various sponsorship opportunities and branding packages are available.

For more information, please send an email to Michael Fraser at

michael.fraser@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6018.

16th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference

25 – 26 January 2023

London, UK

http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2

#MDC23

------- END --------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

