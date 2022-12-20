Pressure Sensor Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022”, the pressure sensor market is predicted to reach a value of $12.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.37%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global pressure sensor market is expected to reach $17.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.87%. The rising adoption of pressure sensors in industrial applications is expected to propel the growth of the pressure sensor industry.

Key Trends In The Pressure Sensor Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the pressure sensor market. For instance, in 2021, BD Sensors GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of pressure sensors and pressure measurement devices, launched a DS5 electronic pressure switch. It has been designed for use in mobile working machines such as cranes, excavators, and harvesters, and provides operational safety in mobile working machines. It is available in the measuring ranges from 16 to 600 bar and is characterised by having a switching accuracy of 1% FSO and a high overload.

Overview Of The Pressure Sensor Market

The pressure sensor market consists of sales of pressure sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the pressure of gases or liquids. A pressure sensor is an instrument that consists of a pressure-sensitive element to determine the actual pressure applied to the sensor with the help of different working principles and some components to convert this information into an output signal.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, Differential Pressure Sensor, Others

• By Technology: Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid-State, Electromagnetic, Optical, Piezoelectric, Others

• By Output: Analog, Digital

• By Sensor Type: Wired, Wireless

• By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense, Others

• By Geography: The global pressure sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sensata Technologies, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, BD SENSORS GmbH, Bosch Sensortec

The market report analyzes pressure sensor global market size, pressure sensor global market growth drivers, pressure sensor market segments, pressure sensor market major players, pressure sensor global market growth across geographies, and pressure sensor market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

