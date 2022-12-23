Create a Cozy Winter Home with Eighth Generation’s Latest Products
Slow down and savor the winter season with two new candles and bath fizzy products from Native-owned Eighth Generation.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Native lifestyle brand Eighth Generation has released several new products perfect for gifting to others or simply creating a feeling of warmth and coziness at home this winter.
Hand-Poured Candles
Two of Eighth Generation’s new products are candles that feature scents and ingredients traditional to the Native artists that designed them. The candles are hand-poured in Massachusetts by Prosperity Candle, a women majority-owned, fair trade and Certified B Corporation company. Poured in a classic smoky-black glass candleholder, the candle’s labels are also designed by one of the company’s authentic Native artists and features a word in each artist’s native language.
“Reclaiming and learning our traditional languages is such an important experience for many Native people,” says designer Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe-Ojibwe). “Being able to share our languages with a wide audience is a really special next step in authentically sharing our culture with the world.”
Maple Sugar Candle
Inspired by the Anishinaabe tradition of sugarbush tapping, designer Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe-Ojibwe) shares a bit of “the good life” with this hand-poured candle, which features sugar-sweet notes of maple syrup mixed with delicious notes of vanilla and pecan. The sugary sap from the sugarbush can be turned into syrup, taffy, and sugar as a delicious and traditional Ojibwe treat.
Rose Hip Candle
The delicate floral scent of rose mingles with the spicy scent of tea and lemon in this new hand-poured candle. The inspiration for this scent profile came to designer Colleen Echohawk (Pawnee, Athabascan) thanks to the prolific Nootkaroses found in both her Seattle and Alaskan homes. Named after the Nuu-Chah-Nulth people of the Pacific Northwest Coast, the Nootka Rose is found up and down the Pacific Coast, from southern Alaska to Northern California.
Rose Hip Bath Fizzies
There’s nothing more relaxing than a hot bath on a cold winter’s day – unless of course that hot bath features Eighth Generation’s new Rose Hip Bath Fizzies. Real rose hips are pressed into each fizzy, which come packaged eight to a glass jar. Pop a fizzy into a full tub and let the earthy, deep scent of rose hips infuse your bath for a truly spa-like experience.
About Eighth Generation
Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. It was founded in 2008 when Louie Gong (Nooksack)—an artist, activist and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity—started customizing shoes in his living room.
In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US or Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.
Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, their wide selection of textiles, and future offerings - perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.
