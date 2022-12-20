Shop Small and Support Local at Pike Place Market

Seattle-area residents looking to shop ethically can find something on their list by supporting the local artisans and diverse businesses of Pike Place Market

Christmas is closing in! With shipping deadlines flying past, Seattle shoppers looking to make ethical purchasing choices will find hundreds of local artists and shops to support at Pike Place Market.Thanks to the 1973 charter that established the market's Preservation and Development Authority, Pike Place Market is a haven for small and marginal businesses – and a boon for those looking to shop ethically without going out of their way. The market features hundreds of local vendors, making it an easy one-stop shop for those needing to wrap up their holiday shopping, even if their list is still as long as Santa's.Among the many small local brands shoppers can support at Pike Place Market are a handful of authentically Native-owned businesses, including:- Kaigani Craft: Owner Jacinthe Demmert (Haida Nation) creates handwoven bags, pots, and hats in the art of Haida basketry, form-line and woodcarving.- WiththeRain: Owner Rayana White (Tsimshian & Haida) creates SLUGS fleece rain boot liners made from upcycled materials.- Art by Harmony: Artist Harmony Hoss (Tlingit) offers original artwork, monoprints, prints, and block-printed t-shirts with her original designs inspired by her culture featuring depictions of a raven, eagle, frog, wolf, sun, and moon imagery.- Eighth Generation: This Seattle-based national art and lifestyle brand, owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe, offers a variety of home goods, including wool blankets, art prints, accessories and much more.Shopping local Native-owned businesses is a great way to mindfully source unique gifts while ensuring the authenticity and directly supporting Native creators.About Eighth GenerationEighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. It was founded in 2008 when Louie Gong (Nooksack)—an artist, activist and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity—started customizing shoes in his living room.In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US or Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, their wide selection of textiles, and future offerings - perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.