Simplotel grows its global customer base to 25 countries
The Bengaluru-based startup is also looking to hire seasoned business development professionals based out of the US to drive revenue growth in North America.
Our team expansion in North America will be a milestone moment for our growth as we hope to introduce hotel e-commerce to new audiences.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel e-commerce solutions, today announced that it has grown its customer base to 25 countries this year. Some of these countries include the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Qatar, the UK, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Seychelles.
— Tarun Goyal
Simplotel’s global footprint has been driven by its strong growth in boosting direct bookings for its customers. Earlier this year, the 2021 Indian National Startup Award Winner in Travel (Hospitality) had announced that it had clocked Rs. 250 crore ($ 31 million) in direct website bookings for its customers. Hotels recorded a growth of 400% in direct room nights through their website after onboarding Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (a website builder & booking engine solution). The continued momentum in the hospitality sector caters to important market opportunities and demand for hotels to leverage hotel e-commerce by Simplotel.
With its newly found growth, Simplotel is also looking to expand its team in North America. The Bengaluru-based SaaS startup is looking to hire seasoned business development professionals based out of the US to drive revenue growth in North America. With the travel space accelerating like never before, these individuals will be the first to own revenue growth in the North American market for Simplotel. The role will require extensive travel and individuals will need to have a minimum of three years of experience in the sales and preferably in the hospitality sector.
“Our team expansion in North America will be a milestone moment for our growth as we hope to introduce hotel e-commerce to new audiences," said Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal. “We also welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships not only with hotels, but also with other hospitality technology providers internationally to grow together."
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers four products and one service: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 30 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or contact us at hello@simplotel.com.
