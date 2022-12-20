UV Gullas College of Medicine Major Attraction for INDIAN students
uvgullas college of medicine Campus view
After the End of Counseling INDIAN students are attracted towards UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINCE FOR ITS QUALITY OF EDUCATION
"Indian Students and their parents should always get advice from an Expert with 30 years of experience for the betterment of the Students Career, Unlike other countries Philippines is safe for INDIANS”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBBS IN UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE IS BEST
— Mrs. Suba Ramesh
India has become a world leader in medical education, With an ever-increasing number of students wanting to study medicine, the need for good medical colleges in India and Overseas has also increased. Amongst the many options that are available in overseas the Top pick among all the universities that stands out is UV Gullas College of Medicine, Cebu, Philippines. The University is Situated in the Cebu province of the Philippines, UV Gullas College of Medicine is 3rd best medical colleges in the country. The college offers a 5.6 Years of MBBS program, which is recognized by the National Medical Commission (NMC) MCI . The college has a US based curriculum and is well-equipped with all the latest facilities. UV Gullas College of Medicine has produced some of the best doctors in the country & to the World. The college has a highly experienced and qualified faculty. The campus is spread over an area of 18 acres and provides a serene and beautiful environment for studying. The college provides its students with ample opportunities to gain clinical experience. The college has a tie-up with various hospitals in Cebu, which helps students get hands-on experience. UV Gullas College of Medicine also has a well-stocked library with all the latest books and journals.
GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
The Gullas College of Medicine is one of the most prestigious medical schools in the Philippines. It is located in Cebu City and is affiliated with the University of the Philippines. The college was founded in 1919 and has produced some of the most talented physicians in the country. The college offers a four-year program leading to a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. The curriculum is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in basic medical sciences, clinical medicine, and research.
The Gullas College of Medicine has an excellent reputation for producing competent and compassionate doctors. The faculty is composed of highly experienced and dedicated teachers. They are committed to providing quality education to their students. The college has state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that allow students to gain hands-on experience in their chosen field of specialization.
The Gullas College of Medicine is known for its rigorous academic standards. Admission into the college is highly competitive. Only the top students are accepted into the program. This ensures that only the best and brightest minds are groomed to become future leaders in medicine.
Graduates of the Gullas College of Medicine are highly sought after by hospitals and clinics all over the country. They are known for their excellence in patient care and clinical skills. Many graduates go on to pursue successful careers in research or teaching at renowned medical institutions worldwide.
UV
There are many reasons why MBBS in UV Gullas College of Medicine is the best choice for students. The school has a long tradition of excellence in medical education, dating back to its founding in 1919. It is one of the largest and most respected medical schools in the Philippines, with an enrolment of over 40,000 students.
The school offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of medicine, from basic sciences to clinical rotations. Students have the opportunity to learn from some of the best teachers in the country, as well as gain hands-on experience in state-of-the-art facilities.
Graduates from UV Gullas College of Medicine are highly sought after by hospitals and clinics across the Philippines. They are known for their dedication to patient care and their ability to provide quality medical care.
If you are looking for a top-notch medical education, look no further than UV Gullas College of Medicine!
INTRODUCTION
Choosing the right college for your MBBS degree is a big decision. There are many factors to consider, such as location, cost, curriculum, and more. But one factor that should be at the top of your list is the quality of the education you will receive. So if you're looking for a top-quality MBBS education, look no further than UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines. Here's why we believe UV Gullas is the best choice for your MBBS degree.
WHY MBBS IN UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE IS THE BEST?
There are many reasons why UV Gullas College of Medicine is the best choice for your MBBS studies. Here are just a few:
1. World-class facilities and infrastructure - UV Gullas College of Medicine offers state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, providing you with the best possible environment for your studies.
2. Experienced and dedicated faculty - The College has a team of experienced and dedicated faculty members who are committed to providing you with the best possible education.
3. Excellent academic record - UV Gullas College of Medicine has an excellent academic record, with its students consistently performing well in exams and assessments.
4. Affordable fees - The College offers affordable fees, making it easier for you to pursue your MBBS studies without financial constraints.
5. Flexible study options - The College offers flexible study options, allowing you to tailor your studies according to your own needs and preferences.
6. In campus Hostel: Hostel and Dorms are located in-House the university campus, Separate Hostel for Boys & Girls.
7. Indian Food Availability : Indian food is available three times a day both North & South Indian Food.
THE CURRICULUM of the University
The curriculum of MBBS in UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the best in the Philippines. It is a 5.6-year program that includes both classroom and clinical instruction. The first two years are focused on basic medical sciences, while the last one & half years are devoted to clinical rotations.
The curriculum is designed to produce competent and compassionate physicians who can provide quality patient care. The college has an excellent record of producing topnotch doctors who are well-prepared for their licensure exams and residency training Fulfilling all the Norms of NMC or MCI
THE FACULTY
The faculty at UV Gullas College of Medicine is made up of highly experienced and qualified professionals who are dedicated to providing the best possible education to their students. The college has a very good ratio of staff to students, which ensures that each student receives the individual attention they need.
The faculty members are also very approachable and always willing to help out their students in any way they can. They are always available for consultation and advice, and they make sure that all of their students understand the material being taught in class. They also go out of their way to ensure that their students are comfortable and happy with their studies. Overall, the faculty at UV Gullas College of Medicine is excellent, and it is one of the main reasons why the college is considered to be the best medical school in the Philippines.
THE INFRASTRUCTURE
The infrastructure of the UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the best in the Philippines. The college has its own hospital, which is fully equipped with the latest medical technology. The hospital has a capacity of 2500 beds and provides 24-hour emergency services. It also has a separate intensive care unit (ICU) for critically ill patients.
WHY STUDENTS CHOOSE UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE?
UV Gullas college of Medicine has a long and proud history of educating some of the most highly sought-after medical students in the Philippines. The college offers a unique curriculum that emphasizes both the academic and clinical aspects of medicine, which helps prepare students for their future careers as medical professionals. In addition to its excellent academic program, UV Gullas college of Medicine also provides students with ample opportunities to get involved in research and other extracurricular activities. This makes it one of the most attractive colleges for prospective medical students.
After the New notification issued by NMC on 18th Nov 2021 the Curriculum and Clinical rotations have been amended to satisfy NMC norms.
1. The medium of Instruction is in English.
2. MD program has been Extended to 4.5 yrs.
3. Internship can be completed in after MD program for the Period of 12 months.
4. NEXT coaching is in built the Program.
5. License to Practice in the country which or Equivalent to Registrable is provided.
The admissions department of the Gullas College of Medicine will assist students through the process, which includes:
• Free Counseling.
• Both candidates and parents are urged to consider interest to study MBBS in the Philippines before enrolling them.
• The admissions process for UV Gullas College of Medicine will be quite transparent.
• The counseling covers all that is to know about the UV Gullas College of medicine, including the UV Gullas College of medicine fee structure, the UV Gullas • College of medicine hostel, food and lodging, safety and security, and the UV Gullas College of medicine syllabus.
• The procedure will begin after the admittance status has been confirmed.
• The University will send a notice of acceptance.
• If the student does not have a passport, the UV Gullas College of Medicine staff will assist
• They also assist the students in obtaining PCC.
• Documentation is also helped with
• Processing of visas is handled in the office
• Training and taking the students for the visa Interview is also handled by the UV Gullas Staff.
• Ticket is taken for the student by the office itself, so as to send them in batches together
• The Staff eventually joins the students on the trip to the Gullas College of Medicine in Philippines.
In order to be admitted for pursuing MBBS in Philippines the list of documents that must be submitted to UV Gullas College of Medicine is listed below :
• The student must be 18 years old or older.
• The student must have graduated high school and the application form for admission must be thoroughly filled out.
• A Certificate of Good Moral Character from the most recent university attended
• An original copy of the birth certificate
• 12th grade report card
• 10th grade report card
• NEET scoring sheet/card
• Passport photocopy
• These documents must be scanned and emailed to info@uvgullacollegeofmedicine.com before sending the originals to the office.
CONCLUSION
There is no doubt that studying MBBS (BS-MD) at UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the best decisions for Indian students. The college offers an excellent education, world-class facilities, and a supportive environment that allows you to thrive both academically and personally. If you are looking for a top-quality medical education, UV Gullas College of Medicine should be your first choice.
Suba Ramesh
EDUCATION ADVISORS FOR PHILIPPHINES
+91 94455 53877
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Gullas College of Medicine Testimony