Orange Tiger Hospitality Group's Chain Hotels Adopt mycloud Hospitality's Award-winning Hotel Management Software

Orange Tiger Hospitality adopts feature-rich mycloud hotel management solution to deliver a seamless guest experience while improving operational efficiencies.

mycloud Hospitality's progressive approach to digital transformation provides a strategic advantage for OTH's range of hotels in India.” — Deepak Chauhan

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Tiger Hospitality Group, a well-known name in the Indian hospitality market, has adopted the innovative mycloud Property management system across all of its brands. To provide seamless services across its entire chain, the OTH group will benefit highly from the feature-rich hotel PMS by mycloud Hospitality.

In the hospitality industry, mycloud Hospitality is a leading name for its end-to-end hotel management solutions, which combine the power of a property management system, a POS system, a channel manager, and a back office solution into a single platform. Independent businesses and numerous well-known hotel chains in India and Southeast Asia are currently benefiting from mycloud PMS to make more sensible and lucrative business decisions while also improving the guest experience.

Orange Tiger Hospitality (OTHPL) is one of the most recognized and admired hotel brand managed by like-minded professionals from the Hospitality Industry. With a combined experience of over 100 years, the OTHPL team focuses on operational efficiencies, balanced sales contributions and increasing profits. OTHPL specializes in managing hotels and affluent clubs. The group operates over 42 hotels and is sure to create its own space in the ever-growing Indian hospitality market.

The award-winning mycloud Hospitality mycloud Hotel PMS, a feature-rich platform with 175+ interfaces, has now been adopted by OTH group Hotels. As a result, the business will be able to provide its management team with a powerful tool that will streamline operations and improve the guest experience.

"The implementation of mycloud PMS at OTH hotels is the next step in OTH's ongoing digital transformation. The system not only assists our hotel owners in providing a better guest experience through a variety of operational enhancements and efficiencies but it is also designed to reduce their overall costs by eliminating the need for costly and difficult-to-maintain on-site hardware. Best of all, our hotels can remotely migrate to the system in days rather than weeks, allowing hotels, particularly conversions, to open sooner." Mr. Abhijeet Shrivastava, CEO - Orange Tiger Hospitality.

"mycloud Hospitality's progressive approach to digital transformation provides a strategic advantage for OTH's range of hotels in India," said Mr. Deepak Chauhan, Vice President - Cloud Services. "Having mycloud PMS in place enables them to rapidly and remotely enhance features for guests as the industry evolves, which will be critical in maintaining a competitive edge."

Through the mycloud hotel management system, OTH and its franchisees have the ability to easily:

● The PMS is flexible and can scale to meet the needs of each hotel without requiring the installation and upkeep of on-site hardware because it was created specifically to manage hotel operations.

● Enable mobile "anywhere" access so that managers can manage their hotel from any location and staff members can serve clients anywhere on the property without being tethered to the front desk.

● Streamline operations with the help of Simple integration with various 3rd party interfaces resulting in an improved level of personalization and a smoother, more streamlined guest experience.

● The PMS is built on cloud infrastructure, which helps hotels improve the guest experience while contributing to the delivery of higher performance, security, and reliability.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.