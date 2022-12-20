Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,681 in the last 365 days.

Newcomer Dianña scores 2nd Consecutive Top 20 Adult Contemporary Hit with Instant Christmas Classic

Photo of Dianña wearing a red holiday dress sitting in a white high-back royal chair by a Christmas tree with mistletoe it.

Dianña's song breaks into Top 20 Holiday chart

“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” climbs to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart

It was a snowy Christmas in Southern California the last time I can remember a new artist in the Tops 20 of a Holiday chart.”
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” by Dianña continues its rise on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart to #14, and on the overall Adult Contemporary chart to #21. The song is also trending upward on Country radio where it has gained stations and spins every week of its release. At first listen it seems like a traditional Christmas song but it ends up being so much more.

Dianña, who at one time performed in Las Vegas in a tribute show as Karen Carpenter, brings her silky smooth Karen-esque vocal range to this heartwarming Holiday tune. There is also an Official Music video on Youtube that brings the song to life.

‘Hands’ by Dianña recently spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, reported her label Billeegee Productions. She was the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary charts for five of those weeks.

“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was written by Dianña, produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Check out “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/30aRSAPeQVJDotLH7jMgS2?si=2ba4e8871215479b

Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe by Dianña - Official Music Video

You just read:

Newcomer Dianña scores 2nd Consecutive Top 20 Adult Contemporary Hit with Instant Christmas Classic

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.