Newcomer Dianña scores 2nd Consecutive Top 20 Adult Contemporary Hit with Instant Christmas Classic
“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” climbs to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart
It was a snowy Christmas in Southern California the last time I can remember a new artist in the Tops 20 of a Holiday chart.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” by Dianña continues its rise on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart to #14, and on the overall Adult Contemporary chart to #21. The song is also trending upward on Country radio where it has gained stations and spins every week of its release. At first listen it seems like a traditional Christmas song but it ends up being so much more.
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
Dianña, who at one time performed in Las Vegas in a tribute show as Karen Carpenter, brings her silky smooth Karen-esque vocal range to this heartwarming Holiday tune. There is also an Official Music video on Youtube that brings the song to life.
‘Hands’ by Dianña recently spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, reported her label Billeegee Productions. She was the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary charts for five of those weeks.
“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was written by Dianña, produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.
Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe by Dianña - Official Music Video