Dionya Marie’s song “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” outperforms last year’s Top 20 holiday numbers
For the fourth consecutive year ‘Mistletoe’ is an Independent Artist success story by repeated inclusion on holiday charts dominated by major artists.
Dionya’s vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter, “Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen’s unique vocal stylings, so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dionya.
“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.
‘Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe’ on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3OMbKo0
‘Mistletoe’ Official Music Video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ViCA9I
Connect with Dionya Marie on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/dionyamarie
Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe
