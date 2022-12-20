Ayri announced her new song titled La La La (Luv U) at the official After Party FIFA 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Talented singer, Ayri, continues to make waves globally as her recently released single, “La La La (Luv U),” hits top iTunes in the UK, United StatesMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayri announced her new song titled La La La (Luv U) at the official After Party FIFA 2022 in Doha, Qatar and the love song has gone on to become a global hit, doing good numbers across all major digital streaming platforms. The multifaceted entertainer brought some ingenuity and creativity to deliver an amazing listening experience by making the song in Afropop, a style particularly popular in Nigeria and UK.
Music is a global language that impacts the lives of millions of people in different parts of the world, irrespective of their age group, gender, or ethnicity. Thanks to the emergence of a plethora of talented creatives, the industry has grown tremendously, with technological advancement and the advent of digital distribution further enhancing the experience for listeners. Consequently, it is not surprising that Ayri is pushing boundaries with her latest release – La La La (Luv U).
La La La (Luv U) was written and produced by famous Miami producer UnorthodoxX (Val Coleman) at one of the most popular studios in Miami, A2F Studios, with the music video, filmed in Miami by Babe Films scheduled to drop on Christmas Eve. The video features popular model and choreographer PK (Philipp Kendrick), bringing his expertise to deliver a captivating performance.
Philip Kendrick, a native of South Florida, was born in West Palm Beach FL. As a dancer, he is part of Tae Talent, one of the most respected agencies in Miami. He is also a sought-after Hip-Hop teacher in Florida, working with some of the most respected and talked about studios throughout South Florida, including DanceTown, Dance Attack, Focal Point, Stars, and Sean's Dance Factory. P.K has also shared the stage with Jason Derulo, Don Omar, Marc Anthony, and Danity Kane and has done videos with the likes of Luis Fonsi, French Montana, Yandel, Daddy Yankee, One Direction, Flo Rida, and a host of others. He has also appeared on shows such as MTV Super Sweet 16, BET Spring Bling, and Premios Juventud. His passion for dance has inspired others through his artistry of dance as he seeks to impact the next genera1on of dancers as a sought-a5er master teacher and judge.
To learn more about La La La (Luv U) and other works from Ayri, visit her page and listen now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
Listen (All Major Platforms)
Ayri Instagram
PK Instagram
FDFR Team
feeldaflava records
+1 305-514-0787
email us here