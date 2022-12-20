The Won-DERRs of HVAC Open Up In Kitsap
Derr Heating Introduces the Next Generation of Heating & Cooling in Kitsap County With Hydronics, Geothermal & VRF-VRV Technologies
There are many in the HVAC industry who claim to represent the future, but are really selling the outmoded solutions of the past.”KINGSTON, WA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in 2023, bold, new standards will redefine the way Americans heat and cool their homes, filter the air they breathe, and ensure year-round, smart power inside their homes. Derr Heating and Cooling has opened its doors on the Olympic Peninsula to introduce this next generation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning to residential and commercial customers with an eye on the future.
Founded by Adam Derr, who grew up in the HVAC industry alongside the company that carried his family name, the newly founded Kitsap County company is designing the next generation of climate control systems in Western Washington and setting the pace for tomorrow's energy eﬃciency.
Hydronics is the central heating system that utilizes hot water to heat your home. It is widely regarded as the most comfortable, versatile, economical and eﬀective heating option available in North America. Few HVAC outﬁtters in Kitsap County are familiar with how to design and install a hydronic system or can tell you why the system reduces your fuel consumption by up to 40 percent.
VRF is the breakthrough system championed by Daikin, the world’s leading HVAC company, that uses wireless controllers and inverter technology to continually monitor outdoor conditions and adjust the desired comfort conditions one zone at a time. Both cooling and heating can be made available by each indoor unit, either independently or at the same time.
Derr Heating is a certified Daikin Comfort Consultant.
“It’s been my dream to help usher in the performance standards that will improve our homes and workplaces while providing unmatched efficiency and economy," said Adam. "Derr Heating is committed to doing just that.”
Mr. Derr was formerly recruited to try and rescue Quality Heating after the death of one of its owners. Recently that company was acquired by Mercurios who dismantled the local Quality Heating brand in an act one local observer labeled brand extermination.
"There are many in the HVAC industry who claim to represent the future, but they are really selling the outmoded solutions of the past," said Adam. The new choices in heating, cooling and indoor air quality are too important to be ignored," Derr advised.
