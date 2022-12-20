Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest: An August Weekend to Remember
The three-day vegan and community festival helped to raise more than $233,000 for local Black-led organizations with new programming and musical performances.
US Vegan Climate ETF (NASDAQ:VEGN)
Super grateful for this opportunity! Thank you! A weekend to remember! I had a vegan BLT Crab cake sandwich, curry jackfruit, anddddd a hot glazed vegan donut which is the best donut I have EVER had!”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Give Black Fest, in partnership with Vegan SoulFest, raised more than $233,000 over the festival weekend for local Black-led organizations. The three-day festival, held in West Covington Park, included CLLCTIVLY’s dynamic events, including CLLCTIVGIVE, Black Business Quest, and the Changemaker Awards with new programming and musical performances.
— Queen HD the DJ
Jamye Wooten, the founder of the social change organization CLLCTIVLY, said he launched the inaugural We Give Black Fest to provide more support for Black-led businesses and organizations. Vegan SoulFest is scheduled to return to Baltimore for two days on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, 20, 2023 with CLLCIVLY as an Entertainment Sponsor. West Covington Park in Port Covington, Baltimore is the proposed venue for a second year.
Vegan cheese has taken off in a big way, with the global market estimated to be worth just under $4 billion by 2024. With sales of plant-based food in the United States topping $7.4 billion, plant-based dairy reaching $2.6 billion and now serving as the innovation leader in the milk category, and plant-based protein possibly representing one-third of overall protein by 2054, Vegan SoulFest founders Brenda Sanders and Naijha Wright-Brown are prepping to showcase local, regional and national company brands in many ways throughout the festival. Vegan lifestyle products are, also, catalyzing awareness and conscious living in the market with everything from shoes to houseware to skin care.
Formerly a one-day event preCovid, attendees can now look forward to two full days of celebrating culture, veganism, live entertainment, and positive community change. This unique event offers its guests a marketplace of plant-based foods and retail pop-ups, resource tables, cooking demonstrations, expert speakers, musical performances, a wellness village, a VIP lounge experience by the award-winning Land of Kush, VeganSoul Bistro, food samplings from Plant Bliss Foods, and more. Vegan SoulFest 2023 tickets went on presale in mid-October. Over 1,000 tickets have been presold to date, with the help of 90 Days Media (http://90days.media/), an advertising and marketing firm working to grow company brands.
Queen HD the DJ, one of five DJs showcased over the three-day festival this year, said this on Instagram @queenhdthedj, "Super grateful for this opportunity! Thank you @vegansoulfest and @wegiveblackofficial!! A weekend to remember! I had a vegan BLT Crab cake sandwich, curry jackfruit, anddddd a hot glazed vegan donut which is the best donut I have EVER had!" #queenhdthedj #vegansoulfest #giveblackfest
"This year's festival was unlike anything that Naijha and I have done before and we are looking forward to 2023,” said Brenda Sanders, co-founder of Vegan Soulfest. “There will be something for everyone -- amazing music, dynamic speakers, and the best vegan food in the DMV!"
Musical acts are currently being booked for 2023 including an encore performance by Grey, founder of Plant Based Drippin apparel, and host/emcee John “the Badass Vegan” Lewis. Vendor registration is now open. The organizers are seeking financial sponsors at this time.
Vegan Soulfest was first organized in 2014 by Naijha Wright-Brown, co-owner of The Land of Kush and executive director of Black Veg Society, and Brenda Sanders, executive director of Afro-Vegan Society. Their collaboration aimed to inform the Baltimore community of the health benefits of a plant-based diet and promote the importance of holistic lifestyles on a larger scale. In 2015, Vegan SoulFest entered into a three-year partnership with Baltimore City Community College (BCCC). In 2017 during its final year at BCCC, Vegan Soulfest entertained over 10,000 attendees. In 2018, festival attendance reached more than 16,000 when singer Mýa headlined at Lake Clifton Park.
“Vegan SoulFest is our gala", says Naijha Wright-Brown. "I'm looking forward to the community coming out strong and showing love and support in 2023. I want to give a special thanks to the City of Baltimore for their partnership and Visit Maryland for their continued support."
Vegan SoulFest is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 19 (12-8 PM) and Sunday, August 20 (12-7 PM). Tickets are on presale at https://www.vegansoulfest.com. General event information can be found at https://www.vegansoulfest.com/festival-general-info/.
Sponsored by Black Veg Society, Afro-Vegan Society, Cllctivly, and Plant Pusher.
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
Vegan SoulFest 2022 Recap