Silver Alert - Raul LopezLira ACTIVE

Phoenix PD is looking for Raul Castro Lopezlira, 91 years old, 5' 07", 170 lbs., wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and black leather shoes. Raul was last seen in a gray Nissan Merch, unknown year displaying MX / P79AAY. Raul was last seen in the area of North 33rd Street and East Utopia Road, Maricopa County, Arizona. If you have seen or have any information on Raul, please contact Phoenix Police.

