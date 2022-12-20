Global Sugar Supplier Alteo Milling Certifies Vegan with BeVeg
Alteo Milling has successfully certified all its all Special Sugars, namely, raw cane Sugars (Special Raw & Demerara Sugars) and Soft Brown Sugars to BeVeg.
Our pride lies in the satisfaction of our clients, we render our products accessible to all consumers over the world. Having Vegan consumers access to our Special Sugars makes them more Special!”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global sugar supplier certifies as vegan. Alteo Milling Ltd. has successfully certified all its all Special Sugars, namely, raw cane Sugars (Special Raw & Demerara Sugars) and Soft Brown Sugars (Muscovados, Dark Brown Soft, and Molasses Sugar to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard, a global public health and safety standard for Vegan claims through third party audits to independently certify the products are truly Vegan, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.
Alteo Milling Ltd.
Alteo Milling Ltd (AML) is a merger of Deep River Beau Champs (DRBC) and Flacq United Estates Limited (FUEL), situated on the East coast of Mauritius. It is the largest sugar factory on the island with a crushing capacity of 420 TCH. AML has produced Special Sugars since 2013 and has several certifications such as the BRC Global Standard Food Safety, Bonsucro, Halal, and Kosher.
Mauritius Sugars become the first-ever sugars to achieve Vegan certification through BeVeg International, the only global Vegan trademark under accreditation. With the successful accreditation of Alteo Milling Ltd to the BeVeg Standard, all sugars manufactured in Mauritius are now vegan certified.
BeVeg Certified Light Muscovados warm honey color harmonizes wonderfully with its creamy fudge flavor, making it an irresistible sweetener. Having more pronounced caramel and toffee notes, it is used in the confectionery and baking industry. Molasses Sugar, Deliciously strong, moist, and intense. The depth of its dark brown color, and treacle and burnt caramel flavor, is such that it is an invitation for a unique sensorial experience, is also certified by BeVeg Vegan Certification Company as Vegan.
“Our pride not only lies in the satisfaction of our clients, but in rendering our products accessible to all consumers over the world. Having Vegan consumers access to our Special Sugars makes them more Special!” said Alteo Union Flacq
To earn BeVeg Vegan certification, Alteo Milling Ltd had to complete a five-step process, verifying that all the Special Sugar does not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; it comes from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the product is considered cruelty-free.
Alteo Milling Ltd. a Global sugar supplier certifies as vegan. Special Sugars produced by it and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg Vegan trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.
“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on Special Sugars produced by Alteo Sugar Milling Ltd. i.e. Light Muscovados and Molasses Sugar, consumers can rest assured that the product is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit,” said Carissa Kranz, Esq. founder and CEO of BeVeg. “With Veganism, plant-based and flexitarian diets continuing to rise around the world, being able to trust product claims such as ‘Vegan’ is becoming more important than ever before, as these words are often used loosely and interchangeably making for often misleading and misbranded claims.”
The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan certification technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.
About BeVeg International
BeVeg International is the world’s leading Vegan certification company. BeVeg is ISO accredited and recognized by the world accreditation forum for its internationally accredited Vegan standard. ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that develops and publishes international standards. BeVeg is accredited under ISO 17065 as a published Vegan standard for Vegan conformity assessment. BeVeg is a global Vegan network that brings legal credibility to Vegan label claims, which inherently raises the standard of consumer transparency, bringing integrity to a process that was once (before BeVeg) legally deficient.
To learn more about BeVeg Vegan product certification or how to get vegan certified, visit www.beveg.com
Learn more about about Alteo Milling Ltd, www.alteo.mu; Alteo Limited Vision in Motion/info@alteo.mu
