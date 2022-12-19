Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,341 in the last 365 days.

Court reporters embrace ‘voice writing’ technology

The passage of AB 156 followed four decades of legislative efforts to codify a growing array of digital tools within the profession. Meanwhile, new technologies have found their way into the field — but new people have not. Just 181 people passed California’s exam for new court reporters between 2018 and 2021 according to a statement released last month by 54 county superior courts.

You just read:

Court reporters embrace ‘voice writing’ technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.