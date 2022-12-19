Health Human Resources Action Plan Seeing Steady Progress

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2022

Saskatchewan continues to see steady, progressive results on its ambitious Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health care professionals.

A total of 161 job offers have been made to Filipino health care workers to join Saskatchewan's health care system: 138 Registered Nurses, 21 Continuing Care Assistants (CCAs) and two Medical Lab Assistants. One CCA from the Philippines has already started working in Moose Jaw.

Saskatchewan's targeted health care recruitment mission to the Philippines led by Health Minister Paul Merriman returned home with successful results. Conditional employment offers were made by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to 129 qualified candidates from in-person interviews. This includes 128 Registered Nurses and one Continuing Care Assistant. Additional job interviews have been conducted virtually with Filipino Registered Nurses with another 10 conditional offers being extended.

"Our government is committed to strengthening and building a more robust health care workforce in Saskatchewan, and it's critical that we work closely with our partners here in Saskatchewan and overseas to ensure progress continues," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "I want to thank Mr. Zaldy Patron, the Consul-General of the Philippines to Canada, for his continued leadership with this initiative. I look forward to seeing more of our ambitious plans followed up with actions in the New Year."

Progress also continues in implementing new full-time positions and enhancing vacant part-time positions to full-time in nine high-priority classifications in rural and remote locations experiencing service disruptions. Through this initiative, the SHA has hired 84 positions. As of December 9, 24 more positions are in the hiring process and 55 are posted. Approximately 75 per cent of these positions have been filled by casual, temporary or part-time staff.

To provide more opportunities for health care professionals, eligibility has recently been expanded for the Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service agreement. This incentive is available to new employees in nine high priority positions in rural and remote areas, including SHA employees who have completed an education program in one of these priority classifications.

"Our plan is delivering on what we have been hearing from front-line health care workers," Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said. "They wanted to see more permanent jobs, more full-time work and we are seeing progress in many centres across Saskatchewan by bolstering resources. I'm pleased our Rural and Remote Incentive is generating a lot of interest, and I look forward to more progress in this area."

As of late November, the Ministry of Health has received over 600 applications from internationally educated health care workers within Saskatchewan and Canada. Options are being considered for bridging and educational programs for these candidates.

To improve job offers and connections for Saskatchewan nursing graduates, the SHA recently launched a new Grad Nurse Expression of Interest initiative that matches graduates with an area based on skills and preferences. All Saskatchewan nursing students received this communication from the SHA through their respective colleges and/or through in-person recruitment events. So far, 52 students have submitted their expression of interest and 22 accepted conditional offers. The SHA is currently following up with the remaining applicants to extend further conditional offers.

Work continues under each of the four pillars of the action plan.

Recruit

Recruitment of health care professionals from the Philippines:

As of December 13, a total of 161 job offers have been made to Filipino health care workers to join Saskatchewan's health care system. This includes:

Conditional offers of employment to 138 Registered Nurses following in-person interviews in Manila as well as a small number of virtual interviews. More interviews are scheduled in the weeks ahead.

21 offers of employment have been extended by the SHA to Continuing Care Assistants (one from the mission and 20 prior), and two to Medical Lab Assistants. One CCA has already started in Moose Jaw.

Health System Navigators:

Health system navigators are now available to support all international health care workers with seeking healthcare career opportunities. They can be contacted by email at: HHR@health.gov.sk.ca for assistance.

The navigators will continue to assist and provide follow-up information to prospective health care candidates identified by the Philippine mission.

Newcomers:

The SHA has participated in several job fairs throughout the past several months to provide information and answer questions from newcomers seeking employment in the provincial health system.

Advertising campaign:

The advertising campaign featuring health care professionals who have built a successful career in Saskatchewan will continue into the winter with additional testimonials to promote available opportunities and attract health care workers.

Train

Unlicensed Internationally Trained Health Care Professionals (IEHPs) residing in Saskatchewan/Canada:

As of November 29, the Ministry of Health has received a total of 611 applications from internationally educated health care workers: 510 from Saskatchewan and 101 from other provinces. Options are being considered for bridging and educational programs so these candidates can enter the workforce.

A webinar for unlicensed IEHPs (nurses) in Saskatchewan was hosted early December and attracted about 40 participants.

Additional learning opportunities in rural Saskatchewan:

Southeast College, the SHA and the Assiniboia Union Hospital have announced a partnership to offer a 33-week, full-time Continuing Care Assistant program starting in March 2023.

Connections with Indigenous Technical Institutes (SIIT):

Funding has been provided to SIIT to provide an additional 20 seats in a program of Health Care Aid in Prince Albert.

Incentivize

Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive:

Eligibility has been expanded to provide more opportunities for health care professionals for the up to $50,000 incentive for a three-year return-in-service agreement. This incentive is available to new employees in nine high priority positions in rural and remote areas.

Melfort has been added to the list of eligible communities, now totaling 50.

Final Clinical Placement Bursary:

As of December 13, the Ministry of Health approved 121 bursaries for students in an eligible health discipline.

Improve job offers and connections for nursing graduates:

The SHA recently launched a new Grad Nurse Expression of Interest initiative that matches graduates with an area based on skills and preferences. All Saskatchewan nursing students received this communication from the SHA through their respective colleges and/or through in-person recruitment events.

So far, 52 students have submitted their expression of interest and 22 accepted conditional offers. The SHA is currently following up with the remaining applicants to extend further conditional offers.

Meet & Greet events for 3rd and 4th year nursing students were held in early December in Saskatoon and Regina. Further follow-up is underway with more events being planned in the New Year.

Retain

New Full-Time and Enhanced Part-Time to Full-Time Permanent Positions:

As of December 9, of the 163 positions posted in nine high-priority classifications in rural and remote locations experiencing service disruptions, the SHA has hired 84 positions and is in the process of hiring another 24.

Approximately 75 per cent of the new positions have been filled by former casual or part-time staff.

First Nations and Métis Recruitment and Retention:

Engagement sessions with a number of First Nations/Métis were held in late November and the first part of December. Additional sessions are scheduled for January.

Saskatchewan's HHR Action Plan announced in September will invest over $60 million and add more than 1,000 health professionals into the health system over the next few years. Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on province's Health Human Resources Action Plan are available at: saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

