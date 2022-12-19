Take Steps to Reduce Waste this Holiday Season!

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 19, 2022

The Ministry of Environment is collaborating with the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council to encourage everyone in Saskatchewan to reduce the amount of garbage that ends up in the landfill this holiday season.

"When waste is managed responsibly, it helps protect and maintain the health and safety of our province and the people that call it home," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "While we encourage people to think big, it doesn't take a lot of effort to make a difference."

Residents can reduce their waste through recycling and composting. The Ministry of Environment has been sharing tips for low or no waste decorating, gift-giving and wrapping and post-holiday clean up on the Saskatchewan Environment Facebook page.

"The trick to reducing waste during the holidays is to think about what we're trying to accomplish – spending time with loved ones, showing appreciation to the people in our lives – and find ways to do that using fewer resources," Waste Reduction Council Executive Director Joanne Fedyk said.

More helpful information and tips about recycling and composting can be found on the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council website at: Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council.

Want to learn more about how the province manages waste?

Saskatchewan's Solid Waste Management Strategy outlines practical and sustainable goals for the province's solid waste management system over the next 20 years.

The Ministry of Environment has released the Solid Waste Management Strategy annual report for 2021-22. It is available at: saskatchewan.ca/recycling.

Examples of notable accomplishments for 2021-22 include:

Collaborating with key stakeholders on a multi-year communications strategy and public education campaign.

Launching a comprehensive waste disposal pilot program at the Ministry of Environment's main building in Regina, which could be expanded to other Government of Saskatchewan buildings.

Reducing the number of operating municipal landfills in the province from 500 in 2015 to 120 in 2022. This is leading to the development of regional landfills and cost sharing, making it easier for municipalities to manage compliant landfills.

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan envisions 1.4 million people living in the province by 2030. With this goal in mind, the Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how managing our solid waste requires a strategic approach to ensure our landfills are not overwhelmed and the environment is not polluted.

Implementing the Solid Waste Management Strategy contributes to Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, setting a foundation to support a strong economy, strong communities and families, and build a stronger Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Val Nicholson

Environment

Prince Albert

Phone: 306-953-2459

Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca

Joanne Fedyk

Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council

Saskatoon

Phone: 306-955-8433

Email: joanne@swrc.ca

