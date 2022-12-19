Holiday Basket of Miracles Brightens the Season for 300+ Families and Their Critically-Ill Children
Over 250 Volunteers Contributed to the 16th Annual Holiday Basket of Miracles Program, Providing 4,000 Holiday Gifts, Food, and More to Families in Need
We could not be more grateful for the concerted effort by our donors and local volunteers for committing their time and resources to help critically-ill children and their families this time of year”IRVINE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids wrapped up another successful season of their Holiday Basket of Miracles program on December 14th, with more than 250 volunteers - some as young as five years old! - coming together to uplift over 300 families struggling to care for a critically-ill child this holiday season. For nearly 20 years, Miracles for Kids has provided thousands of families with programs that target financial and mental health challenges during crisis, helping to bring stability to caregivers struggling to support a critically-ill child. From December 6th-14th, hundreds of compassionate volunteers and generous donors worked together to collect, wrap, and deliver over 4,000 presents, along with fresh food and household supplies, to families throughout the region. For many, these may be the only gifts each child receives.
— Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier
“We could not be more grateful for the concerted effort by our donors and local volunteers for committing their time and resources to help critically-ill children and their families at this time of year,” shares Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “It truly captures the giving spirit of the season.”
As part of the program, individuals, organizations, and companies were invited to sign up to “adopt” a family, after which they received a profile and “wish list” of needs for a specific Miracles for Kids family. A shopping guide and price range were provided for each family member, allowing shoppers to easily coordinate gifts within a variety of budgets. Items were dropped off at the Miracles for Kids headquarters. On Saturday, December 10, hundreds of volunteers gathered at a donated offsite location for the annual “wrapping party.” The scene took on an atmosphere that rivaled Santa’s workshop as several local organizations, individuals, and corporate groups wrapped thousands of gifts for delivery. The task required an astonishing 200 rolls of wrapping paper - enough to span 18.7 miles (the distance between Irvine and San Juan Capistrano).
Included in the Holiday Basket of Miracles, families received juice, milk, eggs, fresh produce, and either a ham or a Honeybaked Ham gift card. The Miracles for Kids team thanks Stir Foods, Perricone Farms, Rockview Dairy, Hidden Villa Ranch, Sebastian's Produce, Smart & Final, and Catalysis Capital Management for providing these items.
The team would also like to thank all of the companies and corporate partners that donated items and/or volunteer hours:
Acuity Eye Group
Agendia Precision Oncology
Arby’s Foundation
Artemis Search Partners
Behr Paint
David August
Dr. Squatch Inc.
Eaton
Edwards Lifesciences
Experian
Gelson’s
Grit Cycle
GX Wine Group
InHance Interiors
Investment Property Group
Manna Kadar
Nsight
Old Navy
Perricone Farms
Redrock Technologies
Rowhouse
Serve First Solutions
Stir Foods
Target Fullerton
The Irvine Company
The Leeson Group
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel
The Smith Group
Total Quality Lending (TQL)
True Path Financial
Xponential Fitness
In addition to the many donors who contributed items, Miracles for Kids extends a special thank you to the following groups who volunteered to support the Holiday Basket of Miracles program:
High School Youth Action Team
Irvine Valley College Chapter of College Leap
National League of Young Men Tustin Class of 2024
NCL Capistrano Coast
NCL Orange/Villa Park
NCL Capistrano Coast
NCL Laguna Beach
Santa Margarita Catholic High School Song Team
Little Fins Dads and Daughters
Chinese American Lions Club of OC
National League of Young Men Yorba Linda Class of 2026
National League of Young Men Tustin Class of 2026
Discover how to be the miracle for 350+ families all year long at MiraclesForKids.org.
# # #
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles for Kids team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
+1 951 500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other