Holiday Basket of Miracles Brightens the Season for 300+ Families and Their Critically-Ill Children

Paloma is all smiles after receiving yummy treats in her Miracles for Kids holiday basket All the sponsors who made this event possible for the Miracles for Kids families

Over 250 Volunteers Contributed to the 16th Annual Holiday Basket of Miracles Program, Providing 4,000 Holiday Gifts, Food, and More to Families in Need

We could not be more grateful for the concerted effort by our donors and local volunteers for committing their time and resources to help critically-ill children and their families this time of year” — Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier

IRVINE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids wrapped up another successful season of their Holiday Basket of Miracles program on December 14th, with more than 250 volunteers - some as young as five years old! - coming together to uplift over 300 families struggling to care for a critically-ill child this holiday season. For nearly 20 years, Miracles for Kids has provided thousands of families with programs that target financial and mental health challenges during crisis, helping to bring stability to caregivers struggling to support a critically-ill child. From December 6th-14th, hundreds of compassionate volunteers and generous donors worked together to collect, wrap, and deliver over 4,000 presents, along with fresh food and household supplies, to families throughout the region. For many, these may be the only gifts each child receives.“We could not be more grateful for the concerted effort by our donors and local volunteers for committing their time and resources to help critically-ill children and their families at this time of year,” shares Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “It truly captures the giving spirit of the season.”As part of the program, individuals, organizations, and companies were invited to sign up to “adopt” a family, after which they received a profile and “wish list” of needs for a specific Miracles for Kids family. A shopping guide and price range were provided for each family member, allowing shoppers to easily coordinate gifts within a variety of budgets. Items were dropped off at the Miracles for Kids headquarters. On Saturday, December 10, hundreds of volunteers gathered at a donated offsite location for the annual “wrapping party.” The scene took on an atmosphere that rivaled Santa’s workshop as several local organizations, individuals, and corporate groups wrapped thousands of gifts for delivery. The task required an astonishing 200 rolls of wrapping paper - enough to span 18.7 miles (the distance between Irvine and San Juan Capistrano).Included in the Holiday Basket of Miracles, families received juice, milk, eggs, fresh produce, and either a ham or a Honeybaked Ham gift card. The Miracles for Kids team thanks Stir Foods, Perricone Farms, Rockview Dairy, Hidden Villa Ranch, Sebastian's Produce, Smart & Final, and Catalysis Capital Management for providing these items.The team would also like to thank all of the companies and corporate partners that donated items and/or volunteer hours:Acuity Eye GroupAgendia Precision OncologyArby’s FoundationArtemis Search PartnersBehr PaintDavid AugustDr. Squatch Inc.EatonEdwards LifesciencesExperianGelson’sGrit CycleGX Wine GroupInHance InteriorsInvestment Property GroupManna KadarNsightOld NavyPerricone FarmsRedrock TechnologiesRowhouseServe First SolutionsStir FoodsTarget FullertonThe Irvine CompanyThe Leeson GroupThe Ritz Carlton, Laguna NiguelThe Smith GroupTotal Quality Lending (TQL)True Path FinancialXponential FitnessIn addition to the many donors who contributed items, Miracles for Kids extends a special thank you to the following groups who volunteered to support the Holiday Basket of Miracles program:High School Youth Action TeamIrvine Valley College Chapter of College LeapNational League of Young Men Tustin Class of 2024NCL Capistrano CoastNCL Orange/Villa ParkNCL Capistrano CoastNCL Laguna BeachSanta Margarita Catholic High School Song TeamLittle Fins Dads and DaughtersChinese American Lions Club of OCNational League of Young Men Yorba Linda Class of 2026National League of Young Men Tustin Class of 2026Discover how to be the miracle for 350+ families all year long at MiraclesForKids.org.# # #About Miracles for Kids:Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles for Kids team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.