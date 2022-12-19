5 more community outpatient clinics will be opened successively this week

MACAU, December 19 - In response to changes in the epidemic situation in Macao, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (the Response and Coordination Centre) continues to dynamically study and assess the locations of community outpatient clinics. It is hoped to facilitate residents to get medical treatment and balance their needs in daily life. Starting from 19 December (today), the former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane will be used as a community outpatient clinic. Starting from 20 December (Tuesday), 3 more community outpatient clinics at the sites of the former Escola Primária Luso-Chinesa do Bairro Norte, Largo do Pagode do Bazar, Jardim de Luís de Camões will be put into operation. Starting from 21 December (Wednesday), the community outpatient clinic at Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) will be opened. In addition, the Response and Coordination Centre continues to expand the capacity of the community outpatient clinics in various districts. The consultation rooms in the community outpatient clinics in the Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental and Rotunda Do Estádio in Taipa will be increased to meet the needs of residents. Regarding the special bus lines to the community outpatient clinics, there will be more bus stops for passengers.

Due to the establishment of community outpatient clinics, nucleic acid testing service at Largo do Pagode do Bazar, Jardim de Luís de Camões, Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) will be suspended from today (19 December).

Locations of the community outpatient clinics are as follows: