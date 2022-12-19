MCCX Delivers Over 2,000 Angel Tree Gifts

WARTBURG – This holiday season, the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) is helping to ensure that no child in the county goes without a present. MCCX staff delivered over 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System's Central Office this week - all for children enrolled in the county's Angel Tree program.

For 12 years, MCCX has partnered with the Morgan County School system on this annual holiday tradition, adopting hundreds of 'angels' every year. This year they adopted 326 children and provided them with seven to eight presents each, thanks to toy collections and fundraisers held throughout the year.

“We love to do this! There is no better joy than making a child smile, and this ensures so many children here in Morgan County will have a reason to smile on Christmas morning,” said Larenda McCormick, Fiscal Director for MCCX and coordinator of MCCX’s involvement in the Angel Tree program.

The gifts were donated to children at Petros-Joyner Elementary, Wartburg-Central Elementary, and Morgan County Head-start.