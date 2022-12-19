Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,263 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Clay County Development Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bruce Butler and Keith Ward and the reappointment of Alexandria Hill and Jonathan Vallencourt to the Clay County Development Authority.

 

Bruce Butler

Butler is a Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the United States Department of the Interior. He is a current National Vice President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association and serves on the Board of Directors for the Clay County Fair Association. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

 

Keith Ward

Ward is the President of Thomas May Construction. He served as an Executive Board Member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association for more than 20 years and served as the President in 2021. Ward earned his associate degree from St. Johns River State College.

 

Alexandria Hill

Hill is a Shareholder of Rogers Towers, P.A. She is a current Board Member of the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council and previously served as the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Maple Street Biscuit Company. Hill earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

 

Jonathan Vallencourt

Vallencourt is the Vice President of Vallencourt Construction. He is the current Owner of Clay Theatre Events, LLC. Vallencourt attended the University of Alabama.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Clay County Development Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.