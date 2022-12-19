Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Clay County Development Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bruce Butler and Keith Ward and the reappointment of Alexandria Hill and Jonathan Vallencourt to the Clay County Development Authority.

Bruce Butler

Butler is a Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the United States Department of the Interior. He is a current National Vice President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association and serves on the Board of Directors for the Clay County Fair Association. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

Keith Ward

Ward is the President of Thomas May Construction. He served as an Executive Board Member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association for more than 20 years and served as the President in 2021. Ward earned his associate degree from St. Johns River State College.

Alexandria Hill

Hill is a Shareholder of Rogers Towers, P.A. She is a current Board Member of the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council and previously served as the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Maple Street Biscuit Company. Hill earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University and her juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Jonathan Vallencourt

Vallencourt is the Vice President of Vallencourt Construction. He is the current Owner of Clay Theatre Events, LLC. Vallencourt attended the University of Alabama.

