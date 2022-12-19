Submit Release
Layton Bridge Daylight Closures Next Week for Scheduled Inspection

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the Layton Bridge, which carries Route 4038 (Layton Road) over the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County will be closed to daylight traffic beginning Tuesday, December 27 through Friday, December 30. The closures will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with the bridge opening during the nights.

The closures will be in place for crews to perform a regularly scheduled inspection on the bridge. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1002 (Banning Layton Road / Dawson Road), Route 1041 (Cunningham School Road), Route 819, Route 1010 (Front Street / Dickerson Run Road), Route 201, and Route 4017 (Cemetery Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov 

