F3 Logistics Expands with Pentagon 2000 Software

Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems, for over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Logistics LLC has implemented Pentagon 2000SQL™ to expand operations with support for procurement and logistics services to the US Air Force and other industry customers.

F3 Logistics was recently awarded a Third Party Equipment Purchasing (3PEP) Small Business contract to improve warfighter support, maintain or lower costs for the government, ensure continued utilization/increase of small business manufacturers, and maintain clear government program visibility.

Parrish Swearingen, President of F3 Logistics commented that “our business operations continue to grow, and the Pentagon 2000SQL™ system has allowed us to automate our procedures while we scale up our internal operations and customer service”.

About F3 Logistics, LLC(www.f3now.com) F3 Logistics is a limited liability company located in Warner Robins, GA, established December 13, 2013. We provide a high level of professional logistics and warehousing services predominantly for government clients.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

