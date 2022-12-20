F3 Logistics Expands with Pentagon 2000 Software

Providing Years of Experienced Contracting for DoD & Industry Clients

Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems, for over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Logistics LLC has implemented Pentagon 2000SQL™ to expand operations with support for procurement and logistics services to the US Air Force and other industry customers.

F3 Logistics was recently awarded a Third Party Equipment Purchasing (3PEP) Small Business contract to improve warfighter support, maintain or lower costs for the government, ensure continued utilization/increase of small business manufacturers, and maintain clear government program visibility.

Parrish Swearingen, President of F3 Logistics commented that “our business operations continue to grow, and the Pentagon 2000SQL™ system has allowed us to automate our procedures while we scale up our internal operations and customer service”.

About F3 Logistics, LLC(www.f3now.com) F3 Logistics is a limited liability company located in Warner Robins, GA, established December 13, 2013. We provide a high level of professional logistics and warehousing services predominantly for government clients.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)
PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage
▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)
▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management
▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance
▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing
▪ Government Contracting
▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation
▪ Fixed Base Operations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


About

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals and Automotive industries covering MRO, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Logistics and Financials. Pentagon 2000SQL ERP Systems provides a complete, user-friendly, feature rich and fully integrated environment that supports all of an enterprise's general business and industry-specific activities - including accounting and financial reporting. Pentagon 2000 Software provides industry-specific solutions catering to the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals - Raw Materials Trading, Automotive and Heavy Duty Parts industries.

https://pentagon2000.com/

