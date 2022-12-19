MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Holidays Driving  

Boston — The holidays are here again and with them often comes lower temperatures, rain, snow, and increased traffic. According to Travel Pulse, nearly 47% of Americans are planning to hit the road during the upcoming winter holiday travel period. This is a massive increase from the estimated 33% hitting the road before the pandemic. An increase of holiday parties also means more cars are on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers some basic tips to keep you and your family safe during this holiday travel period:

- It’s harder to control your vehicle on a slick or snow-cover surface

Increase your following distance

- Give yourself plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside the truck

- Stay far enough behind it and use caution if you pass the plow

It is also important to remember that many changes with your car will occur with the lower temperatures. NHTSA notes some changes you may notice during your holiday travel this year:

Tires - As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure

Car seats - Heavy coats can interfere with the proper harness fit on a child

Batteries - When the temperature drops, so does battery power

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol during the holidays and year-round to help all motorists on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

