Drone U Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Loveland, Colorado
The online and in-person drone training company is excited to bring their headquarters and employees to Northern Colorado.
— Paul Aitken, CEO
“We are incredibly excited to be an active part of not just the drone community, but the entire Northern Colorado community,” Drone U CEO Paul Aitken said. “Our students come from all over the world to train with us, both online and in person, and we are delighted to be able to host them in beautiful Loveland, Colorado.”
Drone U will relocate its team and state-of-the-art drone flying training center to Loveland, Colorado. Through in-person and online drone courses, the school has trained nearly 20,000 pilots since its founding in 2014.
Drone U’s online training provides unlimited access to all of their drone flying courses, webinars and drone training modules for $57 per month (reduced pricing is available for students and veterans). Drone U's suite of courses teaches everything from the basics of drone flying through advanced maneuvers used by professional videographers. They also provide specific training such as FAA Part 107 test prep, complex photogrammetry and 3D modeling.
In addition to Drone U, the company recently launched PROPS, which stands for Professional Reliable Operators Practicing Safety. This enterprise-level platform is designed specifically for larger teams of drone operators as well as for organizations whos pilots are spread out geographically. Through this platform, drone program managers can effectively manage their pilots education to evaluate proficiency, efficiency and effectiveness, while also recognizing when additional training may be necessary to achieve their corporate goals and objectives.
The company also has a top drone industry podcast designed to help drone pilots by answering their questions. To date the Ask Drone U podcast has had nearly 4.5 million listens over approximately 1,400 episodes. The podcast can be found on all normal distribution channels or at askdroneu.com.
To learn more about Drone U, or to take advantage of the program, visit thedroneu.com. For more about the company's enterprise solution, visit propsflightschool.com.
About Drone U
Founded by a trio of friends in 2014, Drone U is an online program to teach the art of flying drones. The company offers the largest library of experience-based drone training on the internet, available to anyone across the globe. Learn more at thedroneu.com or propsflightschool.com.
