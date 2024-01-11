Drone U Selected by New York Power Authority (NYPA) to Provide UAS Training

Powerline generating station inspection Drone U instructor monitoring Flight Mastery course

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone U, a leading provider of unmanned aerial system (UAS) training, is proud to announce the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has selected Drone U to provide UAS training and program development assistance through its PROPS platform to NYPA drone program staff. This training program began in 2022 and is ongoing.As a leader in the public utility space, NYPA is using drones to drive efficiency and cost savings and recently approved a five-year program to explore the use of drones to capture power generation and transmission asset health and to support more informed, real-time operations decisions. The PROPS UAS education platform offers a comprehensive approach to training that enables NYPA program managers to monitor pilot training efforts in real-time."We are thrilled to be working with the New York Power Authority and to be able to offer our cutting-edge training platform to the nation’s largest state public organization," said Drone U CEO, Paul Aitken. "Our PROPS platform is designed to provide program managers with a systematic approach to training and support for all levels of UAS operation, from beginner to advanced."The PROPS platform offers a variety of courses covering all aspects of UAS operation, from flight planning and safety to maintenance and regulations. These courses are available to all UAS trained NYPA employees, and program managers can track the progress of each individual pilot in real-time.The PROPS platform is combined with in person instruction provided by Drone U instructors. This instruction takes place at various locations throughout NYPA’s statewide generation and transmission footprint."The integration of drones into the utility industry has several potential benefits including reducing costs and increasing reliability of generation and transmission assets," said NYPA Robotics Program Manager Peter Kalaitzidis. "With this program, the New York Power Authority can expand drone training and the use of drones in its operations."Drone U is a leading provider of unmanned aerial system (UAS) training, offering a comprehensive platform for program managers and pilots alike. Drone U instructors, located throughout the U.S., provide in person instruction. Drone U’s PROPS (Professional, Reliable Operators Practicing Safety) platform provides a systematic approach to training, allowing program managers to manage pilot training efforts in real-time and monitor the progress of individual pilots.About NYPANYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credits. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit http://www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn.For more information about how Drone U can help with your drone program, contact:

How Drone U's PROPS UAS training platform can help you build or improve your drone program