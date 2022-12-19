Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,200 in the last 365 days.

Message to Teachers from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister

I want to convey what an honor and a privilege it has been to serve as your State Superintendent of Public Instruction. There have been many amazing experiences throughout my eight years in office – times that I will cherish forever – but none more so than the many opportunities I’ve had to visit our classroom teachers. These visits never fail to inspire and inform. Your voices are critical if Oklahoma hopes to create and maintain a public education system that our children and families deserve.

 

But Oklahoma needs to do more than merely listen to our teachers. Teacher flight remains a crisis that calls for a multifaceted approach. Competitive pay is not the only remedy, but it is certainly part of any long-term fix. I am proud that during my terms in office an overwhelming majority of the state Legislature enacted two long-overdue teacher pay raises. Nevertheless, teacher pay is a moving target, especially in an environment where Oklahoma is competing against other states. Recent pay increases in Colorado, New Mexico and elsewhere underscore the need for another teacher pay raise next legislative session if we have any hope of turning around the teacher shortage. Oklahoma’s commitment to education should be consistent and incremental. 

 

Let’s be real. Public education in Oklahoma will not be where we want it to be – where students and families deserve it to be – in a single year, or even three or four. The challenges are formidable in the wake of insufficient per-pupil expenditures, a diminishing teacher pipeline, childhood trauma and the staggering (and still unfolding) repercussions of the COVID pandemic.

 

But I am optimistic, and you are largely the reason. Oklahoma’s teachers are doing incredible things in the classroom each day to help our kids reach their full potential. You devote countless hours, invest the energy and work hard – often under challenging circumstances – to make meaningful connections with your students and meet them where they are. 

 

You are the bedrock of public education in Oklahoma. You are heroes. All Oklahomans owe you a debt of gratitude, and so much more.

 

As I embark on my next chapter, please know that I remain committed to doing my part to ensure Oklahoma’s brightest days lie ahead. And I will always champion you and your work. God bless you all!

You just read:

Message to Teachers from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.