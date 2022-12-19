NEWS RELEASE: Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency Seeks Public Input for New State Hazard Mitigation Plan

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is asking members of the public to help us build a safer Hawai‘i.

The agency is holding a virtual workshop via Zoom teleconference to gather public input for the State’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.

The Zoom workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. HST; a series of in-person workshops is planned for early 2023.

“The meetings give the people of Hawai‘i a chance to see the hazards that are already mapped out in the plan and let us know about their mitigation and resilience priorities to address new or existing threats in their communities,” said Luke Meyers, HI-EMA administrator.

The information in the State Hazard Mitigation Plan and similar County plans serves as a blueprint for future projects to protect Hawai‘i and make it more resilient to hazards.

To join the workshop on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., scan this QR code:=

…or click this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87248318708?pwd=Q2lYQWdaWEtMQXI0Y3ZlbWNJODJ6Zz09

To learn more about hazard mitigation, please visit the HI-EMA website.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Weintraub

Communication Director

[email protected]

808-620-5417