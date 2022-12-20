Larky Announces Bret Taylor as Sales Executive
Experienced digital banking professional joins company’s sales team to assist prospective fintech partnersANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has appointed fintech sales veteran Bret Taylor as Sales Executive.
Taylor has nearly a decade of experience within the financial services technology industry. Throughout his career, he has specialized in customer acquisition, client engagement, solutions consulting and account management at SMA Technologies and, most recently, with digital banking provider Bankjoy.
“Larky’s targeted outreach tool offers financial institutions a competitive edge and truly elevates the digital banking experience,” Taylor said. “I recognize the strong value-add communication strategy of the platform, and I am eager to have the opportunity to expand sales reach and bring this timely solution to more banks and credit unions.”
Reporting to Vice President of Growth Scott Brown, Taylor identifies potential prospects for new business growth, builds and maintains new client relationships, shares Larky’s value proposition and plays a key role in closing partnership agreements. He also acts as an expert on the latest sales trends and shifting needs of financial institutions to strengthen the success of Larky’s nudge® sales strategies.
The nudge® platform enables banks and credit unions to leverage tailored, turnkey push notification campaigns to their account holder base. nudge®, when integrated into an existing mobile banking application, uses time-based, geolocation technology to reach account holders at the right time and drive stronger engagement. Larky’s push notification messaging can be distributed to address each customer with meaningful account updates, new product offers, updated branch information, etc.
“The addition of Bret and his wealth of industry expertise best positions us to continue building upon the strong growth we’ve experienced in the past year,” Brown said. “With Bret, we look forward to identifying valuable opportunities, fostering new partner relationships and serving our clients.”
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
