Equator Now Offers an Extensive Line of Outdoor Refrigerators

Outdoor Refrigerators by Equator

From efficient to luxurious, the company has become an industry leader in this appliance category

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is now positioned as the industry leader in outdoor refrigeration units. Offering a wide array of outdoor refrigerators that span a variety of styles and features, finding the perfect model for any space is now possible thanks to the company’s recent efforts and development initiatives.

“Our team has invested an extensive amount of resources into becoming the industry leader in the outdoor refrigeration appliance category.” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As of this year, we’ve been able to achieve that goal by offering a wide array of models that are equipped with the latest features and functions.”

Three of the company’s outdoor refrigerators — the OR 230, OR 400, and the OR 460 — have rapidly become best sellers. Each unit runs on powerful, reliable, and energy efficient compressor cooling, making each a great choice for those wanting to conserve as much electricity as possible.

The smallest of the three appliances, the OR 230, measures 27.2 x 17 x 20 (HxWxD in inches) and has a total capacity of 2.3 cubic feet. This IPX4 waterproof rated design is ideal for compact of spaces, including outside of an RV, patios, and other small outdoor areas. It is freestanding, and has a temperature range between 34°F and 50°F. The OR 230’s main features include electronic temperature controls, and LED display, auto defrost, touchpad controls, locking casters for enhanced safety, and three wire shelves.

Shifting to the OR 400, which measures 34.2 x 19.5 x 19.8 (HxWxD in inches), users enjoy 3.5 cubic feet of space in the refrigerator, and 0.4 cubic feet in the unit’s freezer. Freestanding and featuring a temperature range of 34°F to 50°F, this fridge-freezer combo is designed to be rust resistant and fully waterproof. It also features a wine rack, interior LED light, a reversible door, and a secure door lock.

For the ultimate in storage space and premium features, look no further than the OR 460. Designed to hold 110 cans plus six bottles at one time, the sky's the limit in terms of how you use this innovative fridge. This appliance measures 34.25 x 23.42 x 22.24 (HxWxD in inches), and has a total capacity of 4.6 cubic feet. The OR 460 is IPX4 waterproof rated, designed to be frost free, and has a single temperature zone and electronic temperature control.

All three of these outdoor refrigerators come with a 1-year warranty and are available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.