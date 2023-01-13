BridgeFest 2023 Concert Ticket Sale
Featuring We the KingdomOLD BRIDGE, NJ, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Christian Radio presents Bridgefest 2023 featuring We the Kingdom at the Grand Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ on Friday June 23.
Known for their chart-topping hits “Holy Water” & “Child of Love”, We the Kingdom is a two-time Grammy nominated and three time Dove Award wining multi-generational family band. They are comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold. There unique sound, a blend of rock, country and Gospel, accompanied by bold lyrics create a must not miss dynamic live performance!
Bridgefest, now in its 18th year is a fun-filled two-day Christian festival and will take place on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in beautiful Ocean Grove, NJ!
We are getting excited for this year's lineup of on-air Bridge Radio pastors, food trucks, youth rally, and more!
To purchase your concert tickets and for more details, visit bridgefest.org
