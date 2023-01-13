Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,077 in the last 365 days.

BridgeFest 2023 Concert Ticket Sale

Bridgfest 2023

Featuring We the Kingdom

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Christian Radio presents Bridgefest 2023 featuring We the Kingdom at the Grand Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ on Friday June 23.

Known for their chart-topping hits “Holy Water” & “Child of Love”, We the Kingdom is a two-time Grammy nominated and three time Dove Award wining multi-generational family band. They are comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold. There unique sound, a blend of rock, country and Gospel, accompanied by bold lyrics create a must not miss dynamic live performance!

Bridgefest, now in its 18th year is a fun-filled two-day Christian festival and will take place on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in beautiful Ocean Grove, NJ!

We are getting excited for this year's lineup of on-air Bridge Radio pastors, food trucks, youth rally, and more!

To purchase your concert tickets and for more details, visit bridgefest.org

Kelly Milo
Bridge Christian Radio
+1 732-679-9222
email us here

You just read:

BridgeFest 2023 Concert Ticket Sale

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.