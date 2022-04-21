BridgeFest 2022
Presented by The Bridge Christian Radio, Tickets are on sale now for Bridgefest 2022!
Bridgefest 2022, now in its 17th year, is a free, family-fun two-day festival that will take place on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at shore in beautiful Ocean Grove, NJ. It is the perfect time for family fun and we are excited for you to join us! Come listen live to your favorite On-Air Bridge Radio Pastors like Lloyd Pulley, Chris Durkin, Bobby Hargraves, Johnny Zacchio, Tony Clark, and more! Bridge Bible Talk will also be live-in person on Friday at 3PM to answer all of your Bible, and Christian Living questions! There will be many family activities including a beach baptism, boardwalk games, sponsors and food trucks!
With the live concert Friday night Bridgefest 2022 is gearing up to share the Gospel message with thousands of people who come out each year! The night will be hosted by The Bridge Christian Radio General Manager, Robert Baltodano and Main Speaker, Garry Hamrick. Pastor Gary hosts the radio program Cornerstone Connection and is Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg Virginia. This year's concert features Jeremy Camp, a Grammy nominated, five times gold, and one time platinum award winning musician who tops the Christian charts with over 40 hit singles. His new album When You Speak is out now, and it’s hit single, also titled When You Speak reflects on listening to God’s voice in his own life!
To purchase tickets for Friday night's concert visit bridgefest.org! We look forward to seeing you in June!
Kelly Milo
Kelly Milo
Calvary Chapel Old Bridge
+1 732-679-9222
