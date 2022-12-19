A New Community Welcomed in Sierra Vista, California

Ribbon Cutting Opening

Life for Relief and Development Partners with Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity to Provide Homes for 27 Families in Need of Residence

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been working with Habitat for Humanity (HFHYS) for several years by providing their support in helping to build communities around the nation.

Recently, the Yuba-Sutter Habitat in California commemorated the completion of the permanent housing community in Sierra Vista, which has been a five-year project in the works.

This 94 unit housing community includes 36 four-bedroom Habitat Partner Family Homes; 27 of those families became homeowners since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Habitat Way leads directly to Humanity Park, consisting of a playground, swing sets and a walkable path for residents to enjoy.

LIFE assisted in providing the amenities to the new homes by partnering with Furniture Re-Use Solutions (FRS) to deliver materials for housing projects like the one in Sierra Vista. LIFE helps to ship products to Habitat’s ReStore, which are used in a variety of Habitat for Humanity's programming.

“We are honored to receive a Donor Recognition Award from Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter”, says Megan Draper, CEO of Furniture Reuse Solutions. “The thousands of pieces of furniture we have shipped to Habitat over the years has gone a long way to help them build ten homes per year. Not only do the proceeds from sales in the ReStores help finance construction, but we have also been able to provide furniture for use in Habitat homes, such as the residential furniture used in their recent hotel conversion project. We look forward to more success stories in the coming year.”

Many residents wait for a few years to obtain the keys to their new homes from the start of the applying process. Barbara Steele and her daughter were the first residents of the Sierra Vista’s community, which took them about three years to be able to move into their new home.

“It took us three years, but we’ve had a good experience since then. All these people here are our neighbors. I know almost all of them. I know I could ask any of them for a cup of sugar,” said Ms. Steele.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

