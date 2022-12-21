SCW.AI is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 Certified
SCW.AI, a digital innovation and software solutions company, is thrilled to announce that they have been certified with ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001.
This prestigious certification demonstrates and acknowledges that SCW meets the highest standards for quality and information security in our products & services.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard has been certified with ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001, complying with Quality Management and the Information Security Management System Requirements for Digital Transformation with Software Development, IoT Sensor Design & Development and Software as a Service.
— Founder and CEO, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.
- ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard that is designed to ensure products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.
- ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that is designed to ensure the selection of adequate and proportionate security controls that help protect information.
SCW.AI underwent a broad and rigorous evaluation which included the quality management system, covering the principles of customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management. In addition, the evaluation also covered the information security management system which is integrated with all the processes and overall management structure and is considered in the design of processes, information systems, and controls.
The team successfully demonstrated their commitment to quality in the services provided and the dedication to continuous improvement in the effectiveness of the implemented processes and management systems. This achievement is the work of the entire SCW.AI team who internalized our core values, by being People-centered, Quality-obsessed, Long-term-focused, Impact-driven and Fact-based to make this happen.
Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO:
“This prestigious certification demonstrates and acknowledges that SCW.AI meets the highest standards for quality and information security in our products & services. We are committed to continuous improvement and development of our operations for obtaining and maintaining ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001. I would like to thank all employees for their ongoing dedication in helping SCW.AI qualify for such important recognitions.”
Zeynep Aktan, Vice President of Quality and Compliance added:
‘’These certifications not only confirm that our processes comply with the quality and information security requirements, but also indicate the integrity and sustainability of how we operate on a daily basis.’’
About SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard
SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions. SCW partners with manufacturers in designing, developing and implementing scalable digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. SCW is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shopfloors to executive boardrooms.
For more information, please visit: www.scw.ai and for inquiries, please contact: info@scw.ai
About ISO Standards
ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.
Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.
ISO/IEC 27011 - https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html
ISO 9001 - https://www.iso.org/iso-9001-quality-management.html
