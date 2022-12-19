MNPDC PRESS RELEASE

SOLOMON ISLANDS GOVERNMENT

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COORDINATION

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) is undertaking initial preparations towards the review of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016-2035.

This is one of the Ministry’s key activities for 2023, in addition to a number of important reforms the Ministry will be undertaking in 2023.

In a statement, MNPDC said the purpose of the review is to analyse the performance of NDS in terms of the achievements of the five objectives and the vision at the outcome and impact levels.

The review will also be conducted to analyse the relevance of the NDS and make amendments to address new and emerging issues.

It will also be conducted to identify success and add value, identify gaps and opportunities for improvement in terms of alignment, monitoring and evaluation.

MNPDC Permanent Secretary, Ms. Susan Sulu told the recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Hearing that the ministry was unable to undertake the review in the first half of the year due to capacity constraints.

“But hopefully, with the full force of capacity in 2023, we will undertake that,” Ms. Sulu said.

MNPDC is currently working closely with development partners on this course, in particular the New Zealand Government through the New Zealand High Commission Office in Honiara and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the Governance for Resilient Development (Gov4Res) Project to support the review of NDS.

The five objectives of the NDS are (1) Sustained and inclusive economic growth, (2) Poverty alleviated across the Solomon Islands, (3) Access to quality health and education (4) Resilient and environmentally sustainable development with effective disaster risk management, response and recovery, and (5) Unified nation with stable and effective governance and public order.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted that another key activity that the ministry is undertaking is on the development of an information system database. Having this database will strengthen the work of MNPDC and sister line ministries to accurately reflect Donor and Development Partners support.

Another key reform is the Monitoring and Evaluation Systems Analysis (MESA) national consultations currently going on.

“We are progressing on these undertakings, as well as undertaking MESA to help us develop a capacity development plan to improve Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning capacity across the Government machinery,” Ms. Sulu said.

MNPDC is also working on other key reforms – the review of the Planning Manual and the White Paper for the new Planning Bill to be approved by cabinet in 2023. – MNPDC Press

MNPDC Permanent Secretary Ms Susan Sulu (Second right), Deputy Secretary for Strategic Planning and Programme Quality Group, Travis Ziku (Left), Directors and focal officers of MNPDC that attended the recent PAC Hearing. Photo MNPDC Press

ENDS///