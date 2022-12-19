SEI indicator for impacts of consumption on biodiversity adopted at COP15

Progress against the GBF will be measured using a monitoring framework comprised of indicators. This includes both a headline indicator for most goals and targets, and a range of additional component and complementary indicators. At COP15, policymakers have discussed the final wording for the framework targets and which indicators they will officially adopt against each target.

Target 16 of the global biodiversity framework focuses on encouraging and enabling sustainable consumption. With no headline indicator selected, SEI’s Global Environmental Impacts of Consumption indicator (GEIC indicator) has now been selected among three other indicators as component indicators for Target 16.

“Consumption within a country has impacts outside its borders – each country must take responsibility for that,” said Chris West, SEI York Deputy Director for Research.