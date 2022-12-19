Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,290 in the last 365 days.

SEI indicator for impacts of consumption on biodiversity adopted at COP15

Progress against the GBF will be measured using a monitoring framework comprised of indicators. This includes both a headline indicator for most goals and targets, and a range of additional component and complementary indicators. At COP15, policymakers have discussed the final wording for the framework targets and which indicators they will officially adopt against each target.

Target 16 of the global biodiversity framework focuses on encouraging and enabling sustainable consumption. With no headline indicator selected, SEI’s Global Environmental Impacts of Consumption indicator (GEIC indicator) has now been selected among three other indicators as component indicators for Target 16.

“Consumption within a country has impacts outside its borders – each country must take responsibility for that,” said Chris West, SEI York Deputy Director for Research.

You just read:

SEI indicator for impacts of consumption on biodiversity adopted at COP15

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.