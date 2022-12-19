More people can train to become cyber systems security specialists

CANADA, December 19 - Up to 30 eligible participants will receive skills training to prepare them for jobs as cyber systems security specialists on the Lower Mainland through a new government-funded Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project.

“People get a pathway into high-demand cybersecurity jobs when B.C. funds training,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “The sector is growing rapidly, and employers want workers who can keep their operations safe from hackers.”

The Surrey Board of Trade is receiving more than $550,000 to prepare participants for employment as cyber systems security specialists, with the help of its partners, Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS), and Western Community College.

“This leadership-oriented program will train the participants and provide them with the connection to businesses to ensure work support,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “Participants will be trained for job openings and increase demand for digitally capable business management staff due to unforeseen issues, such as a limited number of professionally digitally literate employees.”

Participants will receive 27 weeks of employability skills training, including cybersecurity fundamentals, cloud security, and intrusion and vulnerability testing courses, and four weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers. They will also get one week of job search support and one week of follow up support to prepare them for employment.

The first intake of full-time, group-based learning begins on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The second intake begins in March 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready Plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Raj Hundal, director of employment programs and planning, PICS Society –

“The program will engage participants focused on defending internet-connected devices and services from malicious attacks by spammers and hackers, a growing concern in Canada. It’s helping Canadians, including newcomers, work in a growing field and develop skills to acquire the appropriate certifications and best utilize their skills.”

Gurpal Dhaliwal, president, Western Community College –

“This project will provide an immersive educational experience for participants to build their skills. To handle the aftermath of the pandemic, we want our participants to learn critical skills they need to thrive in post-pandemic economy. Western Community College is proud to partner with both the Surrey Board of Trade and PICS to offer occupational skills training.”

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“This training program will allow more people to gain the skills and experience they need to become cybersecurity specialists in the Lower Mainland. A part of our Future Ready Plan, this program is making it easier and more affordable for British Columbians to be successful in a changing digital landscape.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Residents in Surrey want local training that gets them a good job in a high demand field, such as cybersecurity so they can build solid futures for their families. We’re also investing in programs, such as this one to ensure people get the training they need so cybersecurity employers get the skilled professionals they need for their businesses to thrive.”

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of the CEP program.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour-market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

