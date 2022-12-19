ONYX Interactive Announces Studio ONYX, A First of Its Kind Digital & Physical Experience
ONYX Interactive, a connected fitness company, announces its expansion into the physical world with the opening of its first studio location in Chicago, ILCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYX Interactive, a connected fitness company, is set to expand into the physical world with its first location in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The studio will offer classes in a stadium-style environment on its patent-pending reformer - the first that allows a full workout in a forward-facing direction - and serve as a studio location to film its science-backed workouts with industry-leading instructors for its digital platform.
“Our entrance into the physical world is another significant milestone of unlocking the limitless potential of our innovative reformer and brand to revolutionize reformer Pilates. We heard from countless consumers that their lack of experience with a reformer and lack of visual instruction in the studio is the main reason they chose not to return. With our reformer’s forward-facing technology, we will deliver a one-of-a-kind stadium-style experience where the instructor is on the reformer, guiding members through a safe and effective workout,” said ONYX Founder Jonathan Montet.
Since launching earlier this year, ONYX has generated buzz among Pilates and fitness enthusiasts, most recently being named Cosmopolitan’s #1 choice for an at-home-reformer.
The ONYX Reformer is the only commercial-grade reformer to incorporate forward-facing movement throughout your entire workout, the functionality of a traditional and mega reformer into one machine, and a modular design for easy storage.
The ONYX Digital studio allows members to access an ever-growing library of live and on-demand classes with biometric data, including calories burned, heart rate, and total output, to elevate the reformer experience.
The ONYX Reformer retails at $2,999 and is available for purchase at myonyxfit.com.
Studio ONYX, located at 102 West Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL, is scheduled to open in January 2023. Classes can be booked via the Studio ONYX app or online at myonyxfit.com/studio.
About ONYX Interactive - ONYX Interactive is the leading connected fitness platform focusing on Pilates and functional wellness. Its patent-pending, dual-directional reformer reimagines the at-home experience allowing users the ability to complete a workout with uninterrupted views. The ONYX Digital studio provides instructor-led programming offering safe, effective, live and on-demand workouts for all fitness levels and abilities.
For more information on Studio ONYX or other opportunities, contact onyx@myonyxfit.com.
