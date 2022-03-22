ONYX Interactive Opens Presale for Its Connected Reformer with over $1000 in savings
ONYX's forward-facing movement, hybrid design, and connected studio with form correction AI technology is set to transform the connected fitness industry.
Other reformers were limiting that you have to turn-around. I love the way that you have 2 sets of handles and can focus on the workout.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Pandemic-born business, ONYX Interactive aims at changing the workout scene geared at Pilates enthusiasts who follow traditional, Solidcore, or Legree style of Pilates with its patent-pending reformer and digital Studio. Today, ONYX has officially launched a limited quantity presale with guaranteed delivery this summer of its connected reformer.
— Laurie Dimake Owner, LD Sports Marketing
According to Peloton, Pilates was the most requested workout during the pandemic as consumers sought out new ways to stay active during the pandemic. ONYX is set to take this to the next level with its connected reformer and digital studio with form correction AI technology.
ONYX promises:
- Patent-pending dual-directional technology allows forward-facing movement for all exercises.
- Hybrid functionally of a classical reformer and megareformer in one machine.
- Modular design for easy storage in less than one square foot.
- Online digital studio with world-class instructors and AI-powered form correction coaching for a personalized experience.
Joseph's Pilates designed a reformer to "reform" the body to improve performance. These teachings were focused on the spine structure which today is referred to as the core. ONYX takes these teachings and opts to create more movements, more function, and deliver the most comprehensive programming library for a safer workout.
Head to myONYXfit.com to learn more about ONYX and sign up today for advance access. The ONYX reformer retails for $2999 with a $39 monthly subscription to its digital studio. For a limited time customers pre-order theirs for $1999 with a one-year free subscription to its digital studio and guaranteed shipment this summer!
