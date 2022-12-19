Scott Myers Joins The Savings Bank as Vice President – Commercial Lender
The Savings Bank management team and staff welcome Scott Myers to the Bank as a member of the Commercial Banking team,”WAKEFIELD, MA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott W. Myers of Salem, MA has joined The Savings Bank team as Vice President – Commercial Lender. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercial lending to his position at The Savings Bank, including business development, credit, and small business and commercial real estate lending.
Scott was previously with North-Shore Bank, formerly Beverly Bank, of Beverly where he was Vice President, Commercial Lender, responsible for the management of a $60 million portfolio and generating more than $19 million in new loans in less than two years. He was also associated with Enterprise Bank of Lowell as Vice President, Commercial Lender, and with the former First Colebrook Bank of Amherst, NH , now part of Bangor Savings Bank, as Vice President, Commercial Lender.
Scott received his MBA from Rivier University of Nashua, NH, and his BA in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has received certifications from The New England School of Financial Studies, Babson College, Wellesley; American Bankers Association Lending School, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX; and Sandler Sales Training, Bedford, NH. He has also received certifications in Leadership NCM from the Chamber of Commerce, Fitchburg, MA; and Leadership Greater Nashua, Chamber of Commerce, Nashua, NH.
His experience also includes co-authoring Improve the Terms of Your Loan in Business New Hampshire Magazine, and Energize Your Job!, a self-published booklet to help workers improve productivity and increase job fulfillment.
Scott is actively involved in community service and has dedicated his efforts to ending homelessness through service to organizations engaged in providing solutions to those in need. His community service includes serving on the Business Plan Competition Panel, Enterprise Center, Salem State University; and as Treasurer, Family Promise, North Shore Boston, Beverly; and formerly as Treasurer, Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Leominster; Vice President of the Board of Directors, Habitat for Humanity, Acton; Finance Committee member, Sizer Charter School, Fitchburg; and Treasurer, Milford Industrial Development Committee, Milford, NH.
“The Savings Bank management team and staff welcome Scott Myers to the Bank as a member of the Commercial Banking team,” Bob DiBella, President of The Savings Bank said. “He has extensive experience and knowledge of the commercial lending industry, and his strong commitment to community service is in line with the Bank’s mission and longstanding tradition of service to the community. We wish him well in his new position.”
