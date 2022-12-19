Resolution RE Partners Secure Three New Leases for 12,000+ Square Feet, plus Expansion, at 45 West 34th Street
Resolution’s Dana Moskowitz and Jeffrey Zund arrange leases for Swish Breaks, Commerce Canal, and The Arts Council, plus expands space for PK EngineeringNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Moskowitz, Partner, and Jeffrey Zund, Executive Director/Head of Leasing of Resolution Real Estate Partners LLC, a member of NAI Global, have arranged three new leases comprising approximately 12,470 square feet and a 2,000-square-foot office expansion at 45 West 34th Street.
Swish Breaks, a sports memorabilia trading company, signed a three-year lease for 3,930 square feet on the eighth floor. The New Jersey-based company is establishing its first New York headquarters at the building.
Commerce Canal, a company that provides sales and marketing support to wholesalers, brands, and licensees for online marketplaces, signed a four-year lease for 4,690 square feet on the 10th floor. The company is moving from the seventh floor to its new location in the building.
The Arts Connection, a non-profit organization that provides arts education to public schools throughout New York City, signed a five-year lease for 3,850 square feet on the 12th floor. The group will be relocating from 520 Eighth Avenue by the end of the year.
In addition to the three new leases, long-term tenant PK Engineering signed another five-year extension and expanded its current footprint to 2,000 square feet on the eighth floor.
“We are happily moving into the fourth quarter with a flurry of new leasing activity at 45 West 34th Street, in addition to a seminal expansion and lease extension,” said Mr. Zund. “Clearly, the building’s central location is a factor, but the new tenants were also attracted to the convenience of move-in ready, pre-built space with elevated glass and stone finishes.”
Ms. Moskowitz and Mr. Zund represented the landlord, 34th Street Commercial Properties, LLC, on all three properties and additionally represented tenants Swish Breaks and Commerce Canal on the new leases, and PK Engineering on the expansion. Ben Epstein of Current RE Advisors represented The Arts Connection. Asking rents at 45 West 34th Street are $45-per-square-foot.
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC, a Member of NAI Global
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.
Resolution Real Estate Partners is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 242 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
