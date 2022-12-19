Submit Release
MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion, Dec. 10-18.

The three Missouri hunters were each selected for one of five elk permits issued in 2022 through a random drawing of 9,684 applicants.

Elk are a native species in Missouri but were extirpated in the state in the late 1800s due to unregulated hunting. Missouri’s first elk hunt in 2020 came after years of restoration efforts by MDC, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and area landowners. Learn more about elk at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/elk. Learn more about elk hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.

