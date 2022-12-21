Men at 61, What Matters to Them, and How They Think
Anselm Chibuike Anyoha MD Celebrating his 61st Birthday with Men's Pickup Basket Ball Team at Newtown Youths Academy, NYANEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birthdays are special days in people’s lives, especially after turning sixty. Those who openly celebrate their birthdays want to celebrate with those whom they love, and those whom they think love them. Nobody goes on announcing their birthdays to strangers, or even casual acquaintances who wouldn’t understand how they feel and what their birthday means to them. Genuine friends and loved ones rejoice with the celebrant, shower them with well wishes, and invoke divine powers to make them prosper in health and wealth.
Since people fear disappointment and cannot always tell who loves them or loathes them, they often keep these special days private and to themselves. Sometimes their fears are wrong, and other times their fears are spot on. Knowing who loves you and whom you want in your orbit during a birthday celebration is not always an easy thing. A lot of people try to read other people’s minds based on their facial expressions, their words, or how they have treated them in the past. However, our intuitions aren’t always correct.
What is so special at age 61 is that men tend to live life on their own terms, doing what they love to do, choosing whom they want to hang with, and taking care of their bodies and minds, hoping that the usual annoying aches and pains that afflict men in their sixties would not turn to debilitating diseases.
More than the thoughts of what would happen to their descendants, more than how wealthy or poor they have become, more than what they have accomplished or where they have failed, men at 61 preoccupy themselves with issues of interpersonal relationships. How to deal with others, how to put one’s interest forward when relating with others, and how to hold off one interest at bay when dealing with others. It is not that these social skills have not been there since infancy, but it is that at sixty-one it becomes more nuanced- tamed, but always lurking in the shadows to be deployed during interpersonal relationships encounters.
Men at sixty-one often do things, sometimes with little or no explanation whatsoever. Some might wear a downcast look, which others might interpret as anger, but their face had been sagged by the gravity of sixty years of social, emotional, and physical onslaught. At sixty-one, men have earned the right to live life as they please. Intuition flows freely to them, giving rise to spontaneous decisions that younger people might find difficult to understand.
Whether to be agreeable or to be true to oneself and one’s values plague the mind of men who are sixty-one. Being agreeable means foregoing some of the life’s lessons they learned and placing themselves in a situation where they must question the wisdom which they have cherished so far. They realize that the lessons of life are in flux, and contradictory.
Emotion is one trait that dominates men at age sixty-one. They are all walking bundles of emotions. If they let themselves go, they would be crying about their transitioned parents, and family members, weeping for all the atrocities going on in the world, wars, poverty, and children who are destined to lose their future. They love with the same intensity that they would hate. They tend to be patient to a certain extent, but their patience evaporates suddenly.
