Igbozue Connecticut, USA, Celebrates their 2022 Family Picnic
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During their picnic held on August 28, 2022, at Wharton Brook state park in North Haven, Igbozue Connecticut USA (Igbozue CT), a nonprofit organization, showcased an array of Igbo cultural heritage.
A social and cultural Organization, Igbozue, CT, promotes the propagation of a supportive network and strengthens the bond among Nigerian Igbos living in Connecticut. This annual festivity, which they have been celebrating for more than a decade, provides an opportunity for the Igbos, a major tribe in Nigeria, to pass their rich musical, linguistic, and cultural traditions to their children.
Members of the organization traveled from different parts of the state to attend the event. Some traveled from Newtown, others from Bridgeport, Stamford, Hamden, Hartford, Woodbury, Windsor, and so forth, with their families and friends to share the yearly summer fanfare and activities.
Before the event could start officially, Kolanuts must be broken and shared. The Igbos do not begin any occasion without breaking the Kolanuts. The ritual is a time used for supplication and wishes. Calling in from his residence in New Haven, Professor Austin Okwu, a Nonagenarian patron and founding member of the organization, welcomed the attendees during a powerful and well-received speech. "The Igbos, no matter where they are," the professor said, "must love one another and speak with one united voice."
Socialization, eating, drinking, and dancing began after the breaking of the Kolanut. Under the pavilion shade, pockets of free spaces between the wooden tables, benches, and musical instruments served as the dance floor. People tried their hands on the drums and Ogenes, a bona fide musical instrument of the Igbos, made out of hollowed metal. Cultural nostalgia registered in many faces as they listened to the sound of Ogene played by skilled organization members.
In the open park field, weaving through shades of big and small trees, children and adolescents ran after soccer balls and footballs and tagged their friends. Later on, they gathered for a short lesson in the Igbo language. "Igbo children should at least know basic Igbo language," says Delight Chukwuanu, an Apostle of God visiting from Nigeria, "to inspire them to cherish their ancestral routes."
Some of the words the children learned in the session included "bia," which means "come," "rie," which means eat, and "nni," which means food. Therefore, the Igbo sentence, Bia rie nni, translated to English, means "come and eat."
At the end of the session, the children received books and tokens. Ugonna Chuwurah, the organization's president, presented a trophy to one of the children.
The event ended with food and drinks abundant enough for people to take some home. Igbos of Nigeria are known for their dishes: roasted corn with coconut, yam porridge fried plantain with jollof rice, chicken, pepper soup, egusi, okra, and olugbu soup.
Breaking Kolanuts by Igbos of Nigeria