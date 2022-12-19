Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 19, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of December 19 will include the following: 

Monday, December 19 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference to announce Probation, Parole, and Pardon Service’s new Electronic Detection Canine Unit, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 19 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the annual Menorah Lighting, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 12, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 12, 2022, included:

Monday, December 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers for a press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Steve Tuttle, Wachovia Rooms, Archives and History Center; 8301 Parklane Road, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 13

9:00 AM: Economic development call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster joined United Airlines and Boeing Commercial Airplanes for an announcement, Boeing South Carolina Welcome Center, 5400 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, December 14

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended an Economic Development Announcement, Avian Commons, Camp Hall, Three Point Drive, Ridgeville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, December 15

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Synnex Share the Magic event and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Velda Hughes, Avenue, 110 East Court Street, Suite 600, Greenville, S.C.

12:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:45 PM: Agency call.

12:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, December 16

11:30 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

