January 1 Air Program Electronic Submittal Requirements Reminders

The January 1, 2023, start date for electronic submittal of air permit applications and air emissions reporting documents is rapidly approaching.

In addition to submitting standard construction permit applications electronically, all construction permit preapplications, determinations, permit templates (concrete batch plants, bulk gasoline plants, aggregate processing plants, and hot mix asphalt plants), Group 1 and Group 2 grain elevator registrations, and permits by rule will be required to be submitted electronically. Requests for permit rescissions and notifications for start of construction and start of operation will also be required to be submitted electronically.

For the Title V program, electronic submittal will be required for initial and renewal operating permit applications, permit modifications, and preapplications.

For emissions reporting, minor sources will be required to submit emissions reports using SLEIS. The only exception is for group 2 grain elevators, concrete batch plants, crushing plants, and hot mix asphalt plants that use specialized forms or standardized online spreadsheets for emissions reporting. These forms and spreadsheets may continue to be used after Jan. 1. Title V sources have been required to submit their emissions reports using SLEIS since 2019.

There are numerous resources available to assist you in smoothly making the transition to electronic submittals. DNR’s revamped eAirServices webpage makes it easy to find resources and tools to help you use Iowa EASY Air for permit applications and SLEIS for emissions reporting. Find new and updated FAQs, along with guidance documents and short training videos. New resources and materials continue to be added, so check the website for the latest information.

Whether you are new to Iowa EASY Air or SLEIS or are already familiar with these systems but have questions, you can contact a Help Desk during weekday business hours for assistance. Email the Iowa EASY Air Help Desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov. Reach the SLEIS Help Desk by emailing sleis@dnr.iowa.gov. Businesses with less than 100 employees can receive free assistance with both Iowa EASY Air and SLEIS through the University of Northern Iowa’s air assistance program a https://iwrc.uni.edu/iaeap.