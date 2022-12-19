ByHeart Issues Voluntary Recall of Formula

Tallahassee, Fla. — This week, ByHeart initiated a voluntary recall of certain batches of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 months in 24 oz containers. The company indicated they will reach out directly to all customers via email who purchased orders from these identified batches.

If you have a product that is included in the recall, do not use the product. ByHeart has indicated that they will refund all customers who have received an order containing a can from any of the impacted batches.

The ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula recall is due to the potential for cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

It is important to verify the lot number on the bottom or the side of the bottle as not product is included in the recall. The product batches impacted by the recall are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1.

The company is continuing to manufacture formula, and has said that none of the distributed formula has tested positive for contaminants.

Additional information is available by contacting notices@ByHeart.com, text ByHeart at 1-909-506-2354, or online at ByHeart.com. Parents and guardians should consult with their pediatrician if they have any questions.