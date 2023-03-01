Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Explore Heart Healthy Recipes to Celebrate American Heart Month

Contact:

Orlando, Fla. – This week, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo attended a hands-on culinary cooking lesson which demonstrated simple, heart healthy nutrition and culinary techniques to attendees to encourage healthy eating and lifestyle. University of Central Florida medical students currently enrolled in a culinary medicine course, Hebni Nutritional Consultants, Inc. staff, and community members also engaged in this experience.

This lesson showcased how to prepare food that is consistent with real-world budgets, time constraints, and nutritionally optimum meals, so participants can easily prepare meals in their own home kitchens. In the United States, it is estimated that nearly one-half of all deaths due to heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes are linked to diet and poor nutrition.

“As we conclude American Heart Month, it was a pleasure to join State Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo to encourage Floridians to live heart healthy lives, said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “As of 2021, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Florida. A nutritious low-salt, low-sugar, and low-fat diet can go a long way to improve one’s health and prevent heart disease.”

“Heart healthy eating is nutritious and fun, especially when you’re cooking with Lieutenant Governor Nuñez,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Recipes don’t have to be complicated to be tasty and good for you. Another benefit of cooking your own meals is that you know what’s going in your body and avoid eating processed foods that are bad for your health.”

“We were honored to have Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and State Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo highlight the importance of nutrition during this cooking class in recognition of American Heart Month,” said Dr. Robert D. Karch, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. “Culinary medicine teaches people how to prepare food that is nutritious and delicious in their home kitchens. This unique approach to nutrition education emphasizes the power of the triad of physician, dietitian, and chef in promoting health and preventing disease, such as cardiovascular disease.”

This American Heart Month, the Florida Department of Health is encouraging Floridians to take control of their lifestyles and to implement positive long-lasting changes into their daily routines. Floridians can find more information on how to optimize their health through healthy habits, including how to manage cholesterol and prevent heart disease, on FloridaHealth.gov or flhealthsource.gov/healthier-you.

